‘The next right thing’: runner completes 100 miles for hope

ROCKINGHAM — On Saturday, Aaron Rich, a former patient at Samaritan Colony, completed a 100-mile run in under 24 hours as part of an effort to raise money for the Samaritan Women’s Recovery Center and to put the skills he’s learned in recovery into action.

The run, called “100 Miles for Hope”, consisted of 64 miles in a loop through downtown Southern Pines and then running 36 miles from Southern Pines to Samaritan Colony, beginning Saturday morning and finishing while the sun is just coming out Sunday morning. Others were invited to join throughout, but Rich completed the vast majority of the final stretch alone, aside from a group that met him every three miles to provide needed nutrients.

The Women’s Recovery Center will be a 14-bed, 28-day residential facility that will not turn away patients solely due to lack of ability to pay for treatment, according the the Recovery Center’s website. It will be the first of its kind for Richmond County and addresses a long-standing need for the county. The nearest inpatient treatment facility for women is Path of Hope in Lexington, roughly an hour and a half north of Rockingham.

Rich, who now is a counselor for children with autism, has been sober since he began preparing for a 30-day residential treatment with Samaritan in December 2015. This wasn’t his first time attempting a run of this length. He’s done three other charity runs and previous record was 83 miles in one outing.

The secret to long-distance running, Rich said, is to not think of the run as “100 miles” but rather a series of much smaller steps.

“With recovery I’ve got to do the next thing that I know to be correct. The next right thing, and that’s it. I can’t think too far ahead,” he said after resting and attending a church service at Samaritan Colony on Sunday. “If the next right thing is to get up in the morning, that’s what I do. If the next right thing after that is to get my kids over to school, that’s what I do.

“I can think about 30 things I have to do that day — that would get crazy. And running is a great metaphor for that kind of life-thinking because you have to take the next step: walking for a little bit if something feels sore, starting back running again, taking a drink — all the little things and if you don’t do them it all adds up in the end and you won’t finish,” Rich continued. ”If I don’t do all those little things in my life then I won’t have a very productive or happy life or a happy family.”

Dozens of others ran with Rich at different points in the day, including Chad Blackmon from Clinton ran with Rich for 31 miles, Wes Lewis of Raleigh ran for 60 miles. There were others at various stages of their own recovery from addiction who joined in, such as those from Bethany House, a half-way house for women in Southern Pines.

Derek Elliot, manager of RIOT (Run in Our Tribe) in Southern Pines and a friend of Rich’s, also brought runners from his club to join.

At 11 p.m. Saturday night, with still seven more hours of running to go, Rich started to feel lightheaded and wondered if he could continue.

“That was my mind playing tricks on me,” he said. Another runner, Tait Robinson, who ran with Rich all the way to Pinebluff, had to snap him out of it, telling him to drink some water and keep going.

“What was so amazing about (this run) was all the local people that came out,” Rich said. “Seeing the ‘100’ on my watch was like, ‘Wow man, it’s real now.’ So I was very happy with it but I was more happy with all the people that came out, how much happened during it. The icing on the cake was that ‘100 miles’ didn’t have to be changed to ‘97 miles.’”

The run raised more than $3,700 for the Women’s Recovery Center. Rich’s wife, Jessica, said that him completing the run shows how small other issues in life can be.

“If he can see he can run 100 miles then he can see that he can do anything in his life, that he can set goals and attain them,” she said.

Constance Pearson, who will run the Recovery Center once it is fully operational, said she hopes the run shows people that recovery is possible. Recalling someone who remarked that “addicts” are “always taking” from others, Pearson said that there is another side to that image.

“Sure, we were ‘taking’ but we’re giving now.”

