Novipax to add jobs, investment

ROCKINGHAM — Governor Roy Cooper’s office on Thursday announced a grant of $200,000 to Novipax to renovate their 79,902 square foot manufacturing plant in Rockingham.

The renovation will allow the creation of 20 to 25 new jobs in Richmond County and the company will additionally invest $5 million, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler. Novipax, formerly known as Sealed Air, is a manufacturer of absorbent pads and packaging trays used commonly in grocery stores.

Butler, at the monthly meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, thanked Commissioner Ben Moss for alerting her to the fact that Novipax was looking to grow which leading to talks about possible grant funding. They were able to apply for a Building Reuse Grant which can cover up to 50% of the cost to up-fit their facility.

“We were really fortunate to be able to get with them in time and turn in the paperwork for the deadline with the Rural Infrastructure Authority from the State of North Carolina,” Butler said.

Novipax has manufacturing facilities in six states in addition to their facility in Rockingham. The Rockingham facility currently has about 75 employees, according to Butler.

“I want to thank the Governor’s Office and Novipax for partnering to support manufacturing and to create jobs in Richmond County,” said Rep. Scott Brewer.

Novipax has been operating for more than 50 years and in a press release, the company stressed that it “is firmly committed to adhering to the industry’s best manufacturing, operations and management practices.”

Butler touted two of the county’s other recent successes in attracting industry which include the expansion of Impact Plastics and the addition of Volumetric Building Companies (VBC). Butler added that VBC grew 891% last year.

“(VBC) is amazing, they are growing by leaps and bounds and getting quite a bit of recognition for all of their innovative products,” she said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_NovipaxLogo.jpeg

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]