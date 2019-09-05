County: Shelters not needed for Dorian, but backup plan in place

File photo Cots were set up in the hallways and locker room of Richmond Senior High School following Hurricane Florence. File photo Cots were set up in the hallways and locker room of Richmond Senior High School following Hurricane Florence.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County officials decided Wednesday that it would not be necessary to open a shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

County Manager Bryan Land said the Shelter Stakeholders group met and reviewed the projected path of the storm and its expected impacts to come to the decision.

“A strategic plan is in place and resources are staged in the event the path changes resulting in a need to open a shelter,” Land said in an email Wednesday. “This plan also includes a transportation component.”

During the response to Hurricane Florence last year, Area of Richmond Transit assisted in transporting residents from their homes to Richmond Senior High School, which had been converted into a shelter.

Pastor Gary Richardson said that Place of Grace is ready to help 100 people with shelter and food needs caused by Dorian. Anyone interested in making use of the Campus can call Richardson at 910-206-2339 or go to the front office of the Campus located at 252 School St. in East Rockingham.

Richardson advised that those seeking shelter bring their own blanket and pillow.

Land said Wednesday afternoon that he expects some heavy rain, possible localized flooding and wind gusts which could cause “sporadic power outages.”

Richmond County is just outside of the “tropical storm warning” and “flash flood warning” zones, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA’s forecast as of Wednesday evening shows that Thursday will bring a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. with winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Winds will increase to between 21 and 26 miles per hour in the afternoon and gusts could reach 36 miles per hour.

The forecast also shows thunderstorms as “possible” Thursday nigh with showers potentially continuing into the early morning hours of Friday. Friday is expected to start of cloudy and become sunny as the day continues.

Residents are advised to download the ReadyNC app which provides updates on shelter locations, road closures and weather conditions. County officials also advise that residents should NOT call 9-1-1 to report a power outage, but instead call their power company. Duke Energy: 800-419-6356; PeeDee Electric: 800-693-0190.

