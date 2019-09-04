Rockingham not concerned flooding will affect water plant

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham will not deploy its recently acquired Tiger Dams, which are collapsible dams that can be used to protect vulnerable locations — such as the city’s water plant — from flood waters, because of the low threat of flooding from to Hurricane Dorian.

City officials met Wednesday morning to discuss the outlook for the storm. Crump said the streams in the areas are low and dry conditions expected after the storm passes will mitigate flood risk.

“Based on confidence in current modeling and forecast track we will not have to deploy Tiger Dam with this storm. We believe that even with (Dorian’s) slight deviation west … the additional rainfall will not result in storm water totals sufficient to flood our water plant,” Crump said in an email. “We will continue to closely monitor the storm track and are prepared to make changes as appropriate as conditions and forecast warrant.”

Crump said Tuesday that city staff are going through normal storm preparation procedures which includes the readying of equipment, fueling, and the checking of storm basins.

BE PREPARED:

Emergency Services Director Donna Wright provided the following guidance for Richmond County residents with regard to Hurricane Dorian.

— Families should make a disaster plan that includes pets.

— Download the ReadyNC app which provides updates on shelter locations, road closures and weather conditions.

— Residents should NOT call 9-1-1 to report a power outage, instead call their power company. Duke Energy: 800-419-6356; Pee Dee Electric: 800-693-0190.

— Residents should have supplies to last a minimum of five days, which includes a minimum of one gallon of water per person per day.

— Residents who are on home oxygen should contact their supplier to stock up on cylinders to last through the anticipated event.

Other important steps to take are:

— Clean gutters to help with drainage.

— Secure outdoor furniture or items that could be damaged or become hazards in high winds such as potted plants and trashcans.

— Stock up on flashlights, batteries and have electronics charged.

— Have a First Aid kit.

— Locate your emergency shutoff valves are for electricity, water and gas.

— Fill up your vehicles with fuel.

For updates during the storm, check local media and Richmond County Emergency Service’s Facebook page for updates on weather and shelter openings. For more info, call Emergency Services at 910-997-8238.

Shelter

Pastor Gary Richardson said that Place of Grace is ready to help 100 people with shelter and food needs as a result of the storm. Anyone interested in making use of the Campus can call Richardson at 910-206-2339. Those seeking aid can go to the front office of the Campus located at 252 School St. in East Rockingham. Bring a blanket and pillow.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

