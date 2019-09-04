NCDOT public meeting on roundabouts postponed

ROCKINGHAM — The public meeting planned for Thursday to discuss two future Department of Transportation projects in Rockingham has been postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.

There is no set date for the rescheduled meeting as of Wednesday. It is also unclear how this postponement will affect the written comment period.

The projects up for discussion are:

• Project U-6027 aims to provide an alternate truck route from the existing U.S. 1 which is currently routed through downtown Rockingham. It proposes improvements along Greene Street between U.S. 1 and U.S. 220, including a roundabout at the existing intersection of U.S. 1 and Green Street. The let date for this project as of August 2018 was listed as April 19, 2022.

(Map: https://www.ncdot.gov/news/public-meetings/Documents/U-6027-public-meeting-map-1.pdf)

• Project I-5979 aims to decrease congestion and improve mobility at the intersection of U.S. 1 and U.S. 74. To do this, it proposes adding roundabouts at both existing intersections of U.S. 74 eastbound and westbound ramps and U.S. 1. It also includes the addition of a raised median along U.S. 1. The let date for this project as of August 2018 was listed as Feb. 15, 2022.

(Map: https://www.ncdot.gov/news/public-meetings/Documents/I-5979-public-meeting-map-1.pdf)

For more information, contact Project Manager Greg Davis at 910-773-8022 or [email protected]