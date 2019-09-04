Hoffman fire districts improve state rating

HOFFMAN — The Hoffman municipal and Hoffman rural fire districts have improved their fire suppression rating from 6 to 5 following an inspection by the Office of the State Fire Marshall which will lead to lower homeowner’s insurance rates for residents in the area.

The inspections are conducted roughly every five years, with the districts last being inspected in 2013. Officials look for proper amounts of staff and training, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communication capabilities and the availability of water sources.

The ratings range from 1 to 10, with a rating of 10 meaning that a fire department cannot be recognized by the state.

“It’s a good accomplishment and it took a lot of work on our part,” said Frank McKay Sr., fire chief for the Hoffman Fire Department and Rescue Squad. HFD serves an area of about 35 square miles that extends from the Moore County line to Fox Road, down 177 to Fox Road, and includes a portion of the gamelands to the west, according to McKay.

McKay said that the department has done a better job training their 25 volunteers over the last five years, and the new 9-1-1 Center has significantly improved the area’s communication abilities.

The rating changes will become effective on Dec. 1, 2019. It’s unclear how much the change in rating will affect the insurance rates for the fire districts.

Most rural departments fall into the 9S category, according to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshall Mike Causey, but this does not necessarily indicate poor service.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief McKay for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said in a press release. “The citizens in … these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

The most challenging parts for a department whose staff all has other jobs, McKay said, is training and documentation of activities and things like the water pressure of the various fire hydrants. McKay said they typically train two nights a month for a total of six hours, but often have to schedule the trainings for one weekend to work around other jobs.

“There is still much to be desired (on the department’s training),” McKay said.

The HFD needs a minimum of 19 volunteers to cover its district, according to McKay. McKay noted that the NC Forest Service is a major help in fighting forest fires in the gamelands.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

