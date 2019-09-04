‘Plan for the worst, hope for the best’: County preps for Dorian

ROCKINGHAM — The full force of Hurricane Dorian is likely to miss Richmond County but local and state officials are preparing for the worst.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast for the Mackall U.S. Army Airfield area shows that there is a slight chance of showers Wednesday night which could turn into thunderstorms beginning at 2 a.m. Thursday morning. There is a 50% chance of precipitation during this period.

Tropical storm conditions are “possible” throughout the day Thursday, and thunderstorms are “likely” beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to NOAA. The forecast estimates there could be between 0.75 inches and 1.5 inches of rainfall total Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.

“Richmond County Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. Our staff plans for the worst and hopes for the best outcome, said Emergency Services Director Donna Wright in an email Tuesday.

Wright added that daily weather briefings from the National Weather Service and EMS’ interpretation of forecasts she expects to see tropical storm strength wind gust along and east of the US 1 corridor Thursday afternoon and evening, with up to two inches of rain.

“As part of Emergency Services’ preparations, equipment will be tested and fueled; discussions will be had regarding the county’s response with partners, such as the Shelter team. There are also conference calls with NC Emergency Management daily to assess any needs in the county and region.”

President Donald Trump declared an emergency in North Carolina Tuesday night at the request of Senator Thom Tillis.

Rep. Scott Brewer spoke at the monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to update the county on the status of hurricane preparation. He said that 1,600 members of the National Guard are on standby to help the portion of the state in Dorian’s path.

“The storm is moving, right now, very slowly. Anything can happen, as you know, with storms. We hope it will keep moving to the east and keep moving away from us to avoid any damage in the state,” Brewer told the board.

Sen. Tom McInnis called for prayers for those in the Bahamas who have been battered by the stagnant storm.

City Manager Monty Crump said that the City of Rockingham is going through normal storm preparation procedures which includes the readying of equipment, fueling, and the checking of storm basins. He added that the city will make a determination on whether to deploy the newly-acquired Tiger Dams Wednesday morning.

Crump urged residents not to try to drive through flood waters — “turn around, don’t drown” — to stay away from downed power lines, and not to use generators in doors.

Be prepared

Wright said families should make a disaster plan that includes pets. Also, download the ReadyNC app which provides updates on shelter locations, road closures and weather conditions.

Worst case scenario, she said, is a power outage. Residents should NOT call 9-1-1 to report a power outage, instead call their power company.

— Duke Energy: 800-419-6356

— Pee Dee Electric: 800-693-0190

Residents should have supplies to last a minimum of five days. Wright advises that this should include a minimum of one gallon of water per person per day. Residents who are on home oxygen should contact their supplier to stock up on cylinders to last through the anticipated event.

Other important steps to take are:

— Clean gutters to help with drainage.

— Secure outdoor furniture or items that could be damaged or become hazards in high winds such as potted plants and trashcans.

— Stock up on flashlights, batteries and have electronics charged.

— Have a First Aid kit.

— Locate your emergency shutoff valves are for electricity, water and gas.

— Fill up your vehicles with fuel.

For updates during the storm, check local media and Richmond County Emergency Service’s Facebook page for updates on weather and shelter openings. For more info, call Emergency Services at 910-997-8238.

Shelter

Pastor Gary Richardson said that Place of Grace is ready to help 100 people with shelter and food needs as a result of the storm. Anyone interested in making us of the Campus can call Richardson at 910-206-2339. Those seeking aid can go to the front office of the Campus located at 252 School St. in East Rockingham. Bring a blanket and pillow.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

