Rockingham Crime Report

Breaking and entering

— At 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday police responded to Crow Run following a report of items being stolen from a car. The suspect allegedly stole $1,500 worth of power tools, a $100 portable speaker and broke the right rear window of the car. The case is active with no suspect identified.

Larceny

— At 1 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to Walmart following a report of a larceny. An unnamed 65-year-old suspect allegedly stole 19 decks of UNO cards worth $111.72. The case is inactive.

— At 5 p.m. on Sunday police responded to North Lee Street following a report of tools being stolen from a van. The victim stated that $24,061 worth of assorted tools were stolen from his van used for work. The case is active with no suspects.

Injury to personal property

— At 7:30 a.m. on Monday police responded to Long Leaf Lane following a report of damage, littering and trespassing. The victim told police that the unnamed 64-year-old suspect entered the property, broke a dogwood tree worth $25, and threw trash in the yard and placed items in the driveway. The case is inactive.

Arrest

— At 7:59 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to Clark Street following a report of someone damaging a motorcycle and refusing to leave a property. Clayton Sorrell Pegram Jr., 59, of Rockingham is charged with one misdemeanor count each of second degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He allegedly cracked the body of the victim’s motorcycle and broke a mirror, costing $1,000 in damage.

— At 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to Walmart following a report of someone taking items without paying. Two suspects, 28-year-old Cady Pack and 31-year-old Javier Andrade, were cited for stealing $95.85 worth of meat from the store.