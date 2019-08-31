More than 1,800 early votes cast

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

As of Friday, more than 1,800 people have voted since early voting in the Special Election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District began Aug. 21. Out of the total 27,537 registered voters in Richmond County, 5.77% had voted by the end of the day Thursday. Overall in the 9th District race, 7.20% of registered voters had voted as of Thursday. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday through Friday, Sept. 6 at the Cooperative Extension office at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. The office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 and closed on Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.