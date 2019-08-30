Sheriff: Man charged with felony sex, assault charges

Mumford Mumford

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a Rockingham man on numerous felony sex and assault charges stemming from repeated instances of abuse to a female victim.

Matthew Barrett Mumford, 32, of Aleo 1st Street is charged with one felony count each of first degree forcible sex offense, kidnapping, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He is additionally charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats and one misdemeanor count of interfering with emergency communication.

The victim reported the offenses on Aug. 26 and Mumford was arrested at his family member’s residence on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office stated that Mumford initially refused law enforcement’s orders to come outside of the home, prompting the special response team to assist in removing him.

He eventually left the home on his own without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mumford allegedly assaulted the victim on three occasions — at other times using unspecified items that could be considered deadly weapons — threatened to kill her, and did not allow the victim to leave his home for “extended periods of time.”

Mumford is held at the Richmond County Jail without a bond and jail records show that he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Mumford has served three separate stints in prison for a total of 13 months. Most recently he served seven months in prison following September 2014 convictions on four felony counts of breaking and entering. He was released Nov. 24, 2016.

His previous incarcerations were for convictions including multiple instances of driving with a revoked license, as well as one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, making harassing phone calls and possessing drug paraphernalia.

