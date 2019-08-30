Leak Street Center to host ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’

ROCKINGHAM — Leak Street Alumni is gearing up for its Walk Down Memory Lane Fundraiser on Saturday.

Walk Down Memory Lane is a one-night event that takes place every odd year. From the very beginning, the event was designed to generate funds for the Leak Street Center. Alumni from the graduating classes of 1938 through 1968 participate in a competition between classes to raise the greatest amount of money.

“Walk Down Memory Lane 2017 was a success,” said Hazel Robinson in an email. “We exceeded our goal of $10,000.”

Robinson shared that in 1993, the Leak Street Alumni Inc. purchased the Leak Street School, formerly known as Rockingham Colored High School, Leak Street High School and Leak Street Elementary School.

The purchase included the library, auditorium, science, math, English and home economics, band, and trade rooms. The building was renovated with the help of a grant and a matching donation from the community which included alumni, family and friends.

In 2013, Leak Street Alumni purchased the remainder of the campus: gym and elementary class rooms. It is now known as the Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center.

“Long before the second purchase, alumni and supporters of the Leak Street Center recognized the need to solicit help from the community in order to keep the Center in operation. Thus a fundraising committee introduced the idea of Walk Down Memory Lane a fundraiser that would become an annual event and include all alumni, family and friends,” Robinson said.

The first Walk Down Memory Lane took place around 1987, two years after the first Leak Street School reunion.

“It was a great success and most graduating classes were represented,” said Robinson. “For over thirty years this endeavor has been the major means of support by Alumni for our local Leak Street Center.”

“In the past, there has been fierce competition between certain classes, however; after 35 years, the count in our support system (alumni, family and friends) has dwindled tremendously,” said Robinson. “As we go forward, it is our hope that others in the community, especially our younger generations, will step up and make an effort to support our Center.”

Proceeds from the Walk Down Memory Lane are used to support: The Summer Food and Fun Program, After School Program, Project Focus and Restitution programs, and supplement the Center’s budget.

Robinson said the vision for the Center’s future includes:

— After school tutorial program for K-12

— Test Prep for college bound students/job prep

— GED Classes

— Little Theater (adult and children)

— Music/Dance Studio

— Bleachers and air condition for the gym

— Senior Citizens Activities

— Museum

— Afro-American History Classes

Robinson said there are some classes with no known living representatives but they always manage to do well financially. The financial goal for Walk Down Memory Lane 2019 $20,000.

Donations will be accepted at the Leak Street Center or by mail to Leak Street Alumni, 2252 Leak St., Rockingham, North Carolina 28380.

“While we do get small grants on occasion, it is imperative that we continue to put forth a positive effort to support our center,” added Robinson.

