December completion set for new Richmond Plaza building

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Workers with Hawks Builders break up the asphalt at 1305 East Broad Ave. to make way for a new outparcel building in the parking lot of Richmond Plaza, separate from the main strip of businesses. Documents with the City of Rockingham Inspection Department show that the building will be one-story and 7,763 square feet total. The project, funded by Tri City which owns the Plaza, is described as: “Tri City new outparcel building (shell) and Verizon in center.” It’s not clear what businesses will set up shop in the building. Ronnie Hawks of Hawks Builders said the construction is on schedule to be finished in December. Neil Robinette with Tri City could not be reached for comment.