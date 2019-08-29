State News Briefs: Aug. 29

Carvana, Policygenius plan North Carolina investments, jobs

RALEIGH — Online companies that buy and sell used cars and broker insurance policies are expanding in North Carolina’s Piedmont, with plans to hire hundreds of people.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that car vendor Carvana will build a new inspection and reconditioning facility in Cabarrus County, creating more than 400 jobs. He also said Policygenius plans to create at least 377 jobs over several years as it locates a new technical and operations center in Durham County.

Both companies could get cash payments from the state — $5 million for New York-based Policygenius and $1.2 million for Arizona-based Carvana — if they meet job-creation and investment thresholds for the projects.

Cooper’s office says average salaries for the new positions will be over $72,000 at Policygenius and $38,000 for Carvana.

North Carolina school pulls ‘diversity inventory’ lesson

WAKE FOREST — A North Carolina high school has pulled a lesson which asked students to answer questions about their gender, sexuality, religion and socio-economic status.

News outlets report an English teacher at Heritage High School in Wake Forest asked 10th-grade students on Wednesday to answer a “Diversity Inventory” worksheet which asked questions about themselves, their friends and their family. It was passed out on the second day of school.

The Wake County Public School System said in a statement that after a parent complained, the principal reviewed it and ordered the teacher to stop it immediately. The school system said the “Diversity Inventory” worksheet in question is not a district-provided resource.

Dina Bartus told WNCN in Raleigh that her son broke down and started crying because he felt uncomfortable with the worksheet.

Man killed 17 years after slaying of NBA star’s grandfather

WINSTON-SALEM — Police in North Carolina say someone killed a man who had been convicted as a teenager in the 2002 death of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports police say 31-year-old Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was found with stab wounds in his chest on Wednesday in a grocery store parking lot. Winston-Salem Police Lt. A.J. Santos says a search is underway for his assailant.

Brayboy was 15 when he and four other teenagers were charged in the death of 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones, who was found bound, gagged and beaten to death at his home. Brayboy served 12½ years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2005.

Prosecutors said Jones was killed the day after Paul signed a letter of intent to play at Wake Forest University.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Sheriff: North Carolina man accused in 3-month-old’s death

LEXINGTON — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man is charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

News outlets report the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home near Denton on Wednesday and found an infant unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency personnel took the baby to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. According the sheriff’s office, an investigation determined the baby’s death was due to abuse by the father.

The sheriff’s office charged 30-year-old Brandon Dean Patton with murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Patton is jailed without bond and it couldn’t be determined on Thursday whether he has an attorney.

Final details on NC Medicaid managed care passes legislature

RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature has approved final details needed to get a major shift in treating Medicaid patients up and running in the coming months.

The House voted 57-52 on Thursday for legislation already agreed to by the Senate. It provides funds to run the state Medicaid program for the next two years, including the transition to managed-care treatment that’s been years in the making and is supposed to begin Nov. 1. The bill also lays out how health care entities providing services under managed care will pay assessments and taxes.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. All Democratic legislators voted no, raising the possibility a Cooper veto could be upheld. Cooper and allies want Medicaid expanded to more working people — something this bill doesn’t address.

NC man’s body exhumed after cemetery sold same plot twice

RALEIGH — A North Carolina man’s body has been exhumed from a grave site on a court order after a funeral home discovered it’d mistakenly sold the same plot twice.

WRAL reports Kizzie Sewell bought a plot at Montlawn Cemetery in Raleigh for her husband, Winfred Barnes, upon his death in 2014. But last year, Sewell says Montlawn informed her they realized they’d already sold her husband’s plot to another customer who started paying for it six months before Barnes was buried there. On Wednesday, Barnes’ body was dug up after five years in the plot.

A judge ruled the man with the original contract was entitled to the site. Montlawn said in a statement to the outlet that they abided by the court order.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

5 NC men face federal charges in restaurant owner slaying

DURHAM — Federal charges have been filed against five men accused of killing a Chinese restaurant owner last year outside his North Carolina home.

Durham County Assistant District Attorney Michael Wallace said Wednesday the suspects are accused of violating the Hobbs Act. The Justice Department says the act prohibits robbery affecting foreign commerce, and violations that result in death can carry the death penalty or a life sentence.

Durham Police say the men shot 42-year-old Hong Zheng during an attempted robbery as he returned from his restaurant. The suspects were charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary and weapons charges.

The News & Observer reports it was the fifth time the Zheng’s home had been targeted. Family members said people believed he had money.

Defense attorneys argue the case’s evidence is weak.