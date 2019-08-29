Layton urges mercy for ‘underdogs’, none for repeat offenders at swearing in

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton dons the judge’s robe for the first time on Wednesday at her swearing in ceremony. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton dons the judge’s robe for the first time on Wednesday at her swearing in ceremony. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton takes the oath of office with her grandmother, Betty Hicks, holding the Bible, while flanked by her husband Ken Layton, Wil McDonald, and Wilkes Layton. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton takes the oath of office with her grandmother, Betty Hicks, holding the Bible, while flanked by her husband Ken Layton, Wil McDonald, and Wilkes Layton. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton takes the oath of office with her grandmother, Betty Hicks, holding the Bible, while flanked by her husband Ken Layton, Wil McDonald, and Wilkes Layton. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton takes the oath of office with her grandmother, Betty Hicks, holding the Bible, while flanked by her husband Ken Layton, Wil McDonald, and Wilkes Layton. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton dons the judge’s robe for the first time on Wednesday at her swearing in ceremony. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn Layton dons the judge’s robe for the first time on Wednesday at her swearing in ceremony.

ROCKINGHAM — Dawn M. Layton was sworn in as a Superior Court judge for District 16A Wednesday in an emotional ceremony following her appointment to the seat by Governor Roy Cooper earlier this month.

Layton has been a prosecutor in the Richmond County District Attorney’s office for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, Layton worked with Child Support Enforcement in North Carolina as an agent and later became a lead agent. Layton will serve the remainder of Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace’s term and will be up for reelection in 2020.

The courtroom was packed with officials from Richmond and the surrounding counties, as well as Layton’s friends and family. She told the story of her father, when they went to get her a used 1969 Camaro from a young father for $1,500, telling her that he could have gotten the care for $1,000 but didn’t haggle because he knew that man probably needed the $500 more than they did, even though Layton said they were lower middle class.

“He has taught me that kindness and to help others at any chance I get and I have tried and continue to try to replicate his kindness,” she said, adding that she has a reputation for siding with the “underdog” in the courtroom. Layton gave the example of a young man trying to make friends who happens to be in the car when the others decide to rob a house. She urged “mercy” for these cases. “I always try to give people a second chance — I know, sometimes it was a third, a fourth and a fifth.”

As an outgoing prosecutor, she urged her former colleagues to remember how hard it is for young people to get an education and get a job without a criminal conviction and “to convict not because you can, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

However, she assured the audience that she is not soft on crime.

“Murders, rapes, child sex offenses, drug traffickers, drug dealers, habitual DWIs, habitual theives — if you worked with me you know that I did everything I could to put those guys in prison, to prosecute those guys to the fullest extent of the law,” Layton said.

She received her bachelor of science in criminal justice from East Carolina University and her juris doctor from Regent University School of Law. As Superior Court judge, Layton will represent Anson, Scotland and Richmond counties.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

