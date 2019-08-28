State News Briefs: Aug. 28

Bill carrying out approved victims’ rights amendment OK’d

RALEIGH — The General Assembly has agreed to legislation that carries out a new amendment to North Carolina’s constitution expanding rights of crime victims.

The Senate agreed unanimously on Wednesday to changes made by the House in the measure, which provides details to implement the amendment also known as “Marsy’s Law.”

Last year, voters approved the amendment that gives crime victims a right to updates on court proceedings and to be notified if the person accused of the crime is released from custody. This year’s measure lays out which additional crimes trigger those rights and the process by which a victim can assert those rights.

While putting the proposed amendment on the ballot wasn’t subject to the gubernatorial veto, the implementing legislation does go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Ex-county officials, contractor sentenced in corruption case

ASHEVILLE — A former county manager in North Carolina who was indicted on federal corruption charges has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

News outlets report 68-year-old Wanda Greene was also ordered Wednesday in Asheville to pay a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors accused Greene and three other Buncombe County officials of accepting gifts in exchange for awarding government contracts to engineering contractor Joe Wiseman of Roswell, Georgia.

Greene’s son and former county business intelligence manager Michael Greene, former county managers Jon Creighton and Mandy Stone , and Wiseman were also sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Wanda Greene received the longest prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad says she was the “architect” of the culture of corruption in Buncombe County.

Hot NC US House race upends key local election board

RALEIGH — A county elections board in North Carolina is facing upheaval less than two weeks before a high-profile special election in the country’s last undecided U.S. House race.

A Republican member of the Robeson County elections board resigned and two Democrats could be ousted by state elections officials next week.

All were criticized for participating in campaign events or displaying signs supporting candidates in the vacant 9th Congressional District race.

A new congressional election set for Sept. 10 was scheduled after a state elections board investigation found ballot fraud in neighboring Bladen County last year.

The state elections board could remove two of the three Democrats on the five-member Robeson board when it meets Sept. 5. County elections boards decide whether absentee and provisional ballots meet requirements and are counted.

NC man sentenced for fatally stabbing grandmother 23 times

DURHAM — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to the 2014 slaying of his grandmother and the attempted murder of his then 4-year-old brother.

The News & Observer reports 22-year-old Travon Evans was 17 at the time prosecutors say he stabbed his grandmother 23 times, leaving a baby covered in blood beside her in bed. The 18-month-old wasn’t hurt. Prosecutors say Evans then cut his younger brother’s throat. The child told authorities in the ambulance that it was Evans who’d attacked him.

Under a Tuesday plea deal, Evans was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison and credited for the 2,000 days he’s already spent in jail.

Durham Assistant District Attorney Kendra Montgomery-Blinn says the case had been pending for years as officials awaited DNA results and performed psychological tests.