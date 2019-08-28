Sellers, Keynote Speaker at NETC’s inaugural convocation

Bakari Sellers was the keynote speaker at NETC’s inaugural convocation. Bakari Sellers was the keynote speaker at NETC’s inaugural convocation.

CHERAW — Northeastern Technical College (NETC) held its inaugural convocation on August 27 at the NETC main campus in Cheraw.

Dr. Kyle Wagner, NETC College President, welcomed students, employees, and guest to the ceremony and explained the occasion. “As part of the responsibility of an institution of higher education, we must pass to you the long-established traditions, customs, and beliefs of higher education,” he said.

As part of 50th Anniversary, Erin Fann, NETC Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement, recognized members of the class of 1970, the first graduating class of Chesterfield Marlboro Technical College.

Randolph Gillespie Jr. of Cheraw, Tomilper Streater of Chesterfield, Julian Ted Vick of Chesterfield, and Grady Nivens of Ruby stood to be acknowledged.

Bakari Sellers was the keynote speaker. “With every journey that you take your need a destination,” he said. “Today, our journey is to excellence.”

Sellers made history in 2006 when, at just 22 years old, he became the youngest member of the South Carolina State Legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation.

Sellers practices law with the Strom Law Firm, LLC in Columbia, SC and is a Political Commentator at CNN.

Attendees enjoyed refreshments and a time of celebration immediately following the convocation.

