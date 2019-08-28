Tropical storm Dorian becomes hurricane

ROCKINGHAM — Tropical Storm Dorian was declared a Category 3 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday.

As Southerners along the coast keep and eye out for Tropical Storm Erin, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Erin to a Tropical Depression.

Dorian, on the other hand, is gaining momentum.

In the next few days, Dorian could reach Florida and other parts of the southeast coast by strengthening over the Atlantic waters.

The NHC is issuing advisories Hurricane Dorian, located near the Virgin Islands. NHC is also issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Erin, located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The NWS posted “Hurricane Dorian is bringing strong winds, rough surf, heavy rainfall and flooding over Puerto Rico and the USVI today and into tonight. Dorian is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane with impacts possible over the Southeast U.S. coast late this weekend into early next week.”.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh posted on Twitter:

“The NOAA weather radio station in Ellerbe, serving the southern Piedmont and western Sandhills, is currently off the air. Technicians have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

For now, local forecast predict isolated and scattered thunderstorms in the Rockingham area Monday through Friday.

