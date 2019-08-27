State News Briefs: Aug. 27

Multiyear utility rate option idea goes to negotiating table

RALEIGH — North Carolina senators aren’t accepting House changes to a Senate bill that replace a proposal to let Duke Energy Corp. seek multiyear electric rates from state regulators with simply studying the idea instead.

The Senate voted on Tuesday to reject the House version of the measure. Leaders in the two chambers appointed negotiators to work out their differences.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy has pushed hard this year for the option to seek multiyear rates from the Utilities Commission and to receive some flexibility in their profit margin. House members weren’t as confident that the Senate version would receive Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s support, so the study idea surfaced.

The idea of multiyear rate-setting comes after state utilities regulators last year wouldn’t approve a 10-year Duke Energy proposal on electricity grid updates.

Bill addressing ballot ‘harvesting’ gets initial NC House OK

RALEIGH — Stricter rules for requesting mail-in absentee ballots in North Carolina and more severe crimes for people who collect them have received tentative approval in the state House.

The bill voted for by a near-unanimous chamber on Tuesday also would reinstate permanently the extension of early in-person voting until the last Saturday before each election.

The measure largely addresses problems that surfaced during a 2018 congressional race involving “harvesting” of absentee ballots by political operatives. State election officials ordered a new 9th Congressional District election.

The bill also allows counties currently with touch-screen election machines to use them through the 2020 elections if the state board agrees they aren’t a security risk. A floor amendment that would have barred their use next year failed by a 58-59 vote.

Trump to rally for GOP candidate before NC vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be traveling to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a campaign rally on Sept. 9, one day before a special election to fill a congressional seat that has been vacant all year.

Trump will campaign for the Republican candidate in the race, state Sen. Dan Bishop of Charlotte. Democrat Dan McCready and two others are also running.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Trump’s presidential campaign, said the president will talk about “historic achievements” for the country and “his long record of accomplishments in the state.”

A 9th District election was held last November, but state officials ordered a redo after an investigation found evidence of fraud involving the collection of mail-in ballots. The Republican who ran last year didn’t run again.

North Carolina city reports 4 shootings, 6 shot on Monday

DURHAM — Leaders in a North Carolina city are trying to stem a tide of gun violence after multiple shootings were reported in one night.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports six people were shot in four drive-by shootings in Durham on Monday, but officials added that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

After shootings last week, city, county and federal officials pledged to work together to crack down on gun violence. The discussion intensified after the drive-by killing of 9-year-old Z’yon Person on Aug. 18. The next day 18-year-old Kylik Burnette was found shot to death.

In two split votes last spring, Durham’s city council rejected a proposal from Police Chief C.J. Davis for 18 more officers, and a compromise proposed by Mayor Steve Schewel for nine more officers.

Information from: The Herald-Sun, http://www.herald-sun.com

Fallen utility lines snarl traffic on Interstate 77

CHARLOTTE — Police say fallen utility lines led to a long traffic jam on Interstate 77 in North Carolina.

Huntersville police told news outlets that the lines came down around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday across the southbound lanes near mile marker 19 north of Charlotte. Traffic was backed up for miles to the Lake Norman area.

WSOC quotes the North Carolina Highway Patrol as saying a concrete truck backing up in a construction zone brought the lines down. The station also reported three cars were hit when the lines fell across the interstate.

At noon, Huntersville police tweeted that workers were removing the lines. The interstate was reopened at around 12:30 p.m.

Woman accused of breaking baby’s leg at daycare

KNIGHTDALE — Police have accused a North Carolina woman of intentionally breaking the leg of a 6-month-old baby at the daycare where she worked.

WRAL reports 51-year-old Kimberly Sugg Boykin of Middlesex is charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Knightdale police say in an arrest warrant that Boykin, who worked at Widewaters Learning Center, “willfully twisted” the baby’s left femur on Aug. 23 and didn’t report it despite several opportunities to do so. The baby suffered a fractured leg.

Boykin, who was arrested on Monday, appeared in court on Tuesday and requested a court-appointed attorney.

A statement from Widewaters says it is looking into the incident.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

Girls’ volleyball team bus plunges down embankment; 14 hurt

MOORESBORO — A bus carrying a high school girls’ volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down a wooded embankment in North Carolina, injuring 14 people.

Photos from the scene show the bus surrounded by broken tree limbs late Monday night near Coxes Creek Mountain.

WLOS-TV reports one person had to be air-lifted to a hospital and others were transported to area hospitals.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler tells news outlets that none of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from Mooresboro’s Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Asheville. In a Facebook post , the school says several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt. The students were on their way back from a match.

Nebraska patrol says North Carolina man arrested in pot case

GILTNER, Neb. — Court records say a North Carolina man was charged with possession of marijuana for sale after Nebraska troopers found hundreds of pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Hamilton County Court records say 27-year-old David Shang, of Raleigh, North Carolina, also is charged with lacking a tax stamp. His attorney, Seth Morris, said Tuesday that Shang intends to plead not guilty.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper had pulled over Shang’s pickup truck last Thursday night for an improper lane change on Interstate 80 near Giltner. The patrol says a patrol K-9 alerted troopers to the presence of drugs, and about 270 pounds (122.5 kilograms) of pot was found in the truck bed along with more than 3,600 THC vape cartridges. THC is the compound that gives marijuana its high.

Jailed man’s wife, mom trafficked girls to pay his bond

CHARLOTTE — Federal prosecutors announced long sentences for the wife and mother of a man jailed in North Carolina. All three pleaded guilty to trafficking underage girls for sex to raise money for his bond.

A Monday statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina says Brianna Leshay Wright has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor. Her mother-in-law, Tanya Fuentes, has been sentenced to two years for conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Wright’s husband, Zerrell Fuentes, arranged the scheme in jail, recruiting girls to engage in prostitution to earn money for his bail. The women then carried out the plan.

The Charlotte Observer reports Zerrell Fuentes was jailed in a hit-and-run case at the time. Now he faces 10 years to life for sex trafficking.

NC Sheriff: Trail of blood led to vandalism suspect

MARION — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say they traced a trail of blood to the house of a 68-year-old woman who’s accused of vandalizing property, keying cars, breaking windows and trying to steal license plates.

The Charlotte Observer reports the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release that deputy Robert Watson responded to Crowder Cable’s residence in western North Carolina twice on July 23. The first time, finding her intoxicated and the second time, finding her bleeding.

The release says Watson traced a trail of blood from the scene of the vandalized cars to Cable’s house next door.

Cable was charged with property damage, attempted larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering and trespassing.

It’s unclear whether Cable has an attorney who can comment.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina woman awarded $3.2M in revenge porn case

FAYETTEVILLE — A North Carolina woman has been awarded $3.2 million in a libel and revenge porn lawsuit against her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

A jury on Monday sided with Elizabeth Ann Clark in her case against U.S. Army Maj. Adam Clark and Lt. Col. Kimberly Rae Barrett. The Fayetteville Observer reports this appears to be the first revenge porn lawsuit to reach a jury verdict in the state.

Elizabeth Clark says Adam Clark posted revealing photos of her online and spread lies, including that she had an eating disorder. He’s also accused of stalking her; related misdemeanor charges are pending against him. Elizabeth Clark’s lawyer, José Coker, said Barrett testified she’s under military investigation for adultery and other allegations including accessing the medical records of Elizabeth Clark and her children.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com