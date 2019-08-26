State News Briefs: Aug. 26

Deputy shoots, kills dog after it attacks colleague

GREENVILLE — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog after investigators say the owner intentionally set it on him and his fellow deputies as they tried to serve arrest warrants.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that three deputies sent to the owner’s home on Sunday to serve domestic violence-related arrest warrants found the man sitting in front of his house. His pit bull then charged and bit one deputy on the leg, and continued the attack until another deputy shot and killed it.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Stanley Tyson of Farmville is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and is jailed on a $75,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Teen registers people to vote while in chicken sandwich line

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina teen has helped more than a dozen people who lined up to buy a chicken sandwich get the chance to line up at the polls.

News outlets report 17-year-old David Ledbetter says he registered 16 people to vote at a Popeye’s restaurant in Charlotte on Saturday.

Many people have flocked to Popeye’s nationwide to try the new menu item. A tweet announcing the sandwich’s release sparked a Twitter war with Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s. Consumers have been comparing chicken sandwiches sold at the fast-food restaurants.

Ledbetter isn’t old enough to vote himself, but says he noticed a lack of young people involved in politics. He says he was happy to find the majority of chicken sandwich lovers waiting in the drive-thru were already registered.

No criminal charges in death of baby who choked on pine cone

RALEIGH — Authorities in North Carolina will not file criminal charges in the death of a 10-month-old boy who choked on a pine cone at day care and died.

WRAL-TV reports the Wake County District Attorney’s Office says the child’s death was a tragic accident.

Areon Ellington’s grandmother Helena Harris says she dropped him off at A Hug a Day Care in Raleigh in May and got a call hours later that he was choking. Areon died at the center.

The state Department of Health and Human Services suspended the day care’s license after the incident. It’s unclear whether the day care has appealed the suspension.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

Multiple sex crime charges filed against 19-year-old

KENANSVILLE — Authorities in North Carolina have filed multiple sex charges against a 19-year-old after an investigation showed he had inappropriate contact with two girls aged 11 and 13.

News outlets report the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says it learned on Aug. 9 that Stanley Stiles had exchanged nude photos on social media with one of the victims. A search of Stiles’ cell phone found pictures of other girls who investigators said appeared to be underage.

Stiles was initially charged and released on a $100,000 bond, but more evidence was found and additional charges were filed, including statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He is now jailed on a $500,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Black man handcuffed after home alarm accidentally tripped

RALEIGH — Police in North Carolina say they’re investigating the actions of officers who handcuffed a black man in his boxer shorts after his burglar alarm was accidentally tripped.

ABC 11 reported Sunday that Kazeem Oyeneyin is seeking an apology for the Aug. 17 incident.

The 31-year-old said a friend stayed over and unknowingly tripped the alarm when he left. Oyeneyin disengaged the alarm and returned to bed.

Oyeneyin said he soon heard screaming. He grabbed his gun and encountered police downstairs. He complied with orders to drop his gun, for which he had a permit. He tried to explain that he had just spoken to the alarm company.

Oyeneyin believes he was handcuffed because of his skin color. Raleigh police said they’re investigating but have repeatedly failed to reach Oyeneyin to discuss the incident.

Information from: WTVD-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/wtvd/

NC deputies: Truck hauling stolen watermelons gets stuck

ROCKY MOUNT — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say they responded to a call of a possible crop theft to find a suspect stuck in the middle of a field trying to haul off a truckload of stolen watermelons.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy and a sergeant responded to a call about the possible fruit heist about 60 miles (96 kilometers) outside Raleigh on Friday. That’s when they found Michael Anthony Bryant and his pickup stuck in the middle of a field with dozens of reportedly stolen watermelons in the back.

Officers arrested Bryant and charged him with misdemeanor larceny.

He was given a $500 bond and placed in a detention center.

Deal reached to do away with more standardized testing in NC

RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators have reached a compromise on doing away with more standardized testing in public schools.

The House and Senate hammered out an agreement between competing bills and scheduled final votes on the measure on Monday evening. If approved, the agreement would go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The legislation would end more than 20 end-of-course exams covering mostly high school subjects next school year. State law currently doesn’t require these “North Carolina Final Exams,” which had been used to comply with previous federal mandates.

The bill directs school districts to review local testing requirements periodically and reduce them if they exceed the statewide average. And local boards can’t require students to complete graduation projects unless they agree to reimburse disadvantaged students up to $75 of project expenses.