Warrants: pair had more than 8,600 grams of meth

Spencer Spencer McRae McRae

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals with trafficking methamphetamine.

Kenyada Rakel Spencer, 19, and Michelle Denise McRae, 39, who are both listed as living in a residence on Glenmore Drive in Rockingham are each charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession of methamphetamine. McRae is additionally charged with one felony count of keeping and maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Warrants for their arrest show that they were in possession of 8,624 grams of methamphetamine, or just over 19 pounds. The drugs were allegedly being kept in a blue Toyota Corolla. The relationship between Spencer and McRae is not known. The trafficking charges, because they involve a quantity of methamphetamine greater than 400 grams, carries a minimum sentence of 225 months and a maximum of 282 months in prison.

Spencer and McRae were arrested on Aug. 19. They are each held at the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secure bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that McRae has no prior convictions in North Carolina. State records show that Spencer was convicted in September 2018 of one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and sentenced to probation.

This conviction came after Spencer was involved in a shooting on the evening of Jan. 13, 2018. He was charged, along with Kelvon Kson Kileak Dumas, of shooting at two other individuals, one of whom was struck but later recovered. Dumas was also convicted of this felony assault charge in September and sentenced to probation.

The Daily Journal reported at the time that this shooting was connected to a threat made on social media to bring a gun to school the following week. The sheriff’s office provided extra security and the families of students named in the threat were told to keep their children at home.

Spencer https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KENYADA-RAKEL-SPENCER.jpg Spencer McRae https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MICHELLE-DENISE-MCRAE.jpg McRae

Charge carries 18-year minimum sentence

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]