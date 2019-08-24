Richmond County Schools announces annual honors

Contributed photo Assistant Principal of the Year Joey Moree (blue shirt) poses with his family and Superintendent Jeffrey Maples (far right). Contributed photo Assistant Principal of the Year Joey Moree (blue shirt) poses with his family and Superintendent Jeffrey Maples (far right). Contributed photo Principal of the Year Karen Allen (center in dress) poses with her family and Superintendent Jeffrey Maples (far right). Contributed photo Principal of the Year Karen Allen (center in dress) poses with her family and Superintendent Jeffrey Maples (far right). Contributed photo Andrea McIver accepts her Teacher of the Year Award from Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler. Contributed photo Andrea McIver accepts her Teacher of the Year Award from Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler.

Andrea McIver, an art teacher at Richmond Senior High School, was named Richmond County Schools’ Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

“It’s unreal,” McIver said as she fanned her face, streaming with tears.

McIver’s love for art grew in high school where her teacher continuously challenged her and made her see that art was her future.

“He had a major impact in my life and I want to be able to do that for my students as well,” she said.

McIver has been teaching art for nine years — six at Hamlet Middle School and three at Richmond Senior High School.

“I absolutely love my kids and I am so blessed to be able to come to school everyday and facilitate learning for the talented artists here in Richmond County,” she said.

As winner of Teacher of the Year, McIver received a plaque presented by Associate Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Dennis Quick and will receive a car of her choice for one year, courtesy of Griffin Nissan which was presented by Heather Hildreth, director of marketing at Griffin Nissan.

McIver and her fellow Teacher of the Year candidates were celebrated Thursday with a luncheon — where they were presented with pins, plaques and a video highlighting their classrooms — and an ice cream social with their colleagues.

Other candidates include Glori Frye, Cordova Middle School; Deborah Marshall, Ashley Chapel Educational Center; Tammy McDonald, East Rockingham Elementary School; Karen Clark, Ellerbe Middle School; Amy Horton, Fairview Heights Elementary School; Hayley Gordon, Hamlet Middle School; Amanda Dawkins, L.J. Bell Elementary School; Rebecca Cagle, Mineral Springs Elementary School; Jessica Kinsey, Monroe Avenue Elementary School; Dixie Black, Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy; Alina Mihai, Richmond Early College High School; Rebecca Pierce, Rockingham Middle School; Melissa Dennis, Washington Street Elementary School; and Matthew Poston, West Rockingham Elementary School.

Superintendent Jeffrey Maples shared words of encouragement and examples of the district’s motto “better together” exemplified throughout the schools to motivate teachers, staff and administrators as they prepare themselves for the new school year.

“This year, we will continue to promote personal relationships with students, parents, community members and each other,” he said. “These relationships create a sense of community and are about people believing they matter and together great things can be accomplished. We are truly ‘better together’.”

In addition to the Teacher of the Year award, Principal of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year and teachers with perfect attendance were also recognized.

Karen Allen, principal at Hamlet Middle School, was named Principal of the Year and Joey Moree, assistant principal at Rockingham Middle School, received the award for Assistant Principal of the Year.

Kate Smith, executive director of human resources, described Moree in her speech as “instrumental in brainstorming and assisting to decisions that have made a huge impact at Rockingham Middle School.”

“He’s an instructional leader, a disciplinarian, a planner and a collaborator who is always willing to work to find the best possible ways to handle all situations,” she read during the convocation. “Along with this, he has a heart for students and education.”

Moree is currently pursuing his doctorate in Educational Leadership at UNC Charlotte. Allen is a 30-year veteran educator with experience as a teacher, college instructor, assistant principal and principal. Six of those years were spent with Richmond County Schools.

“She is a real asset to our school system and is highly thought of by both her employees and peers,” said Julian Carter, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Blake Altman, owner of Evolution Health Club, also presented Teacher of the Year candidate Matthew Poston with a one year membership, five personal training sessions and an additional basket of goodies.

Teachers, admins recognized