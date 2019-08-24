Bike club to rideto benefit hurtbikers, families

ROCKINGHAM — Locals will ride together in the fifth annual Carolina Motorcycle Charity Ride to raise funds for their fellow motorists.

On Sept. 14, rain or shine, bikers will ride from Rockingham to Fayetteville, all for a good cause. The Carolina Motorcycle Charity raises money to help fellow riders and their families after accidents or death.

“We had a friend who got hurt in Aberdeen (hit by a truck) and we raised money to help,” said Robert McRae, coordinator. “We got good at it and continued to do it to help others.”

He said the fundraisers have helped aid families of riders in funeral costs.

“We do the funeral, pal-bearing, casket spread, or give $250 towards cremation for the families,” said McRae. “We put together a motorcycle ride for the family and they get a big percentage of that money to help with costs.”

Some local riders remembered or helped are Larry Hinton, Larry Martin, Curly Capel, Eto Haywood, Ronald Dunlap, and more.

Another member, Joyce Ray, remembers helping a fellow rider for a unique situation.

“George Rivera had medical problems which caused him to be immobile,” said Ray. “He had to go into a nursing home, so we did a ride for him in town to the nursing home. We fed people there at the home and raised a lot of money for him that day.”

In three weeks, Carolina Motorcycle Charity, Rider’s Association, and more volunteers and sponsors will gather together to keep the charity thriving. McRae added the funds left over is money to have on hand in lieu of any accident regarding local motorcycle riders.

“Any money we have, we give it away,” said McRae.

At the ending point, Harley Davidson in Fayetteville will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, soda and water. The event will continue with door prizes, a 50-50 drawing, a drawing for a Glock model 23/40 Caliber and a sound contest.

“There are three categories and they will play (from their bike speakers) one by one,” said McRae. “There will be a first-place trophy for each category.”

For the heavyweight category, a bike will have 8 speakers, middleweight bikes will have 6 speakers, and lightweight will have 4 speakers.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. for the Carolina Motorcycle Charity, at 100 Biltmore Dr., Rockingham, (beside Maytag Laundromat). The ride begins at noon and ends at the Ft. Bragg Harley Davidson lot in Fayetteville. The cost is $15 for single riders and $20 for double riders.

For more information call Robert McRae at 910-331-3333.

