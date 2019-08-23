Hamlet police to host cookout, school supply giveaway

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Patrol Officer Annie Griffin, Police Chief Tommy McMasters, City Manager Jonathan Blanton and his wife, Carrie Blanton pack up the items to be given out to Hamlet students on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Patrol Officer Annie Griffin, Police Chief Tommy McMasters, City Manager Jonathan Blanton and his wife, Carrie Blanton pack up the items to be given out to Hamlet students on Saturday.

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department will hold a special back-to-school cookout and school supply-giveaway in the Hamlet Housing Authority on Saturday to benefit local students in need.

With financial support from local churches and other community support, HPD will give out 100 bags of materials needed for school like paper, notebooks and colored pencils and 100 boxes of other essentials to get a day of learning started right, like toothpaste, dental floss, glue sticks and hand sanitizer.

There will be hot dogs, snacks and refreshments provided under an awning at the park on Thomas Street across from the Housing Authority. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

“The city was going to (fund) it themselves but once word got out in the community they really stepped up to help,” said City Manager Jonathan Blanton. “We’d love to do more but to start with we’re doing 100 (bags and boxes) this year and hopefully it will grow next year.”

Blanton said this is the first back-to-school event put on by the City of Hamlet.

Police Chief Tommy McMasters said the event is part of the department’s community outreach efforts. The Housing Authority is a low-income area that the city has worked to provide additional support in recent years, such as the improvements to the park, which recently added an awning with a seating area and had the basketball courts renovated.

“We want to show that we’re not here to arrest you, we’re here to support you,” McMasters said. “This is a great step in the right direction.”

On Thursday, Patrol Officer Anne Griffin and Carrie Blanton, the city manager’s wife, helped pack up the items to be distributed Saturday.

“It’s good to be a part of a bigger positive improvement,” Griffin said. Blanton added, “We’re happy to help.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

