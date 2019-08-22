Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Miriam Johnson, a preschool teacher with Over the Rainbow Child Development Center, loads up the children for a field trip to the UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte on Thursday. The trip, in addition to being an opportunity to expose the children to the circus, is a celebration for Rainbow — a 24-hour daycare located on Biltmore Drive in Rockingham — being given a 5-star rating by the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education. “Five stars is the highest state rating you can get and we got it on the first try,” said Iris McRae, owner and executive director of Rainbow.“I’ve been in the business for 14 years and we recently transitioned from a home to a center.”