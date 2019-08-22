State News Briefs: Aug. 22

Teens age 14 and 15 arrested after 100 mph police chase

DURHAM — Police have arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old who led them on a highway chase in North Carolina with speeds exceeding 100 mph (160 km/h).

The Durham Sheriff’s Office says the teens were spotted by a deputy late Wednesday night traveling 20 mph above the speed limit.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, it sped off through a red light onto northbound I-70. Police say the driver later made his way onto I-85 and then exited onto side roads where he lost control and crashed.

Police say three people fled from the car, and the two teens were taken into custody. The third person remained at large Thursday.

Charges include fleeing arrest, driving without a license, possessing a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Carolinas amusement park closes new coaster after injury

CHARLOTTE — An amusement park located in both North and South Carolina has closed its newest roller coaster after someone suffered a thumb injury.

Carowinds said the rider was hurt Sunday on the Copperhead Strike coaster. The ride opened earlier this year at the amusement park, which is located south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The coaster is located entirely in South Carolina.

The park issued a statement Wednesday saying the ride would be closed pending a safety assessment. It didn’t give details on the extent of the thumb injury.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation told news outlets Wednesday that it is also investigating the injury.

The Copperhead Strike is the first double launch coaster in the Carolinas. The ride flips passengers five times.

Tax refund measure advanced by North Carolina Senate panel

RALEIGH — A Republican proposal to give millions of North Carolina taxpayers refunds from a larger-than-anticipated revenue surplus is advancing in the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee voted on Thursday for the measure to send $663 million through checks of up to $125 or $250. Amounts would depend on the taxpayer’s filing status and what they owed during 2018.

Senate leader Phil Berger told committee members returning money to taxpayers is one good option when more money than necessary is collected for state government. Democratic Sen. Floyd McKissick of Durham said legislators should look instead at using the excess on important needs like school construction. But Berger says the Republican budget vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper contains such funds.

The refund measure is expected on the Senate floor next week.

Army warns NC residents of upcoming special warfare training

CHARLOTTE — Army officials are telling North Carolina residents not to worry if they see suspicious-looking military activity over the next few weeks, saying it’s most likely part of Special Forces training that’ll be staged across 21 counties.

The Charlotte Observer reports the exercises that’ll take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 are known as Robin Sage training. An army release says it resembles extreme role playing in which trainees may fire blanks and engage with Fort Bragg soldiers acting as guerrilla fighters.

The newspaper says notice of the annual exercise started after a soldier was killed in 2002 by a sheriff’s deputy who mistook it for criminal activity.

The paper previously reported a 1997 military exercise created panic when residents encountered a staged attack with helicopters and simulated blasts.