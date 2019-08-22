Hamlet Senior Center to hold health fair

HAMLET — Local seniors will be able to get health screenings and more at the upcoming The Key to Aging Well Health Fair.

On Sept. 5, the Hamlet Senior Center will host a fair with health and wellness screenings, educational programs and information booths.

“In efforts to educate our community and the aging population on available services and resources while encouraging healthy aging, the Hamlet Senior Center will be hosting its annual Health Fair,” said Sarah Locklear, director of the Hamlet Senior Center. “This event correlates with National Senior Center month, therefore the theme for this year’s health fair is The Key to Aging Well.”

She said this year’s theme was chosen by the National Council on Aging to highlight how senior centers have the knowledge, programming, and resources to make a difference in people’s lives.

The fair is for all adults 55 and up of Richmond County.

“We have vendors from across the county to set up booths and screenings for the adults,” said Locklear. “The Lion Club is bringing a Vision Van for eye screenings. We will have hearing tests with Mark Hamilton from 9 to 11 a.m.”

These vendors will either set up booths or bring in medical vans/buses to perform health screenings in.

She added FirstHealth will perform glucose and blood pressure screenings, Dancing for Health with Sharon Nichols and Matter of Balance with Terry Mercer.

“Family Pharmacy is providing vaccinations but you have to pre-register by bringing your photo I.D. and proof of insurance,” said Locklear.

The deadline for pre-registration for vaccinations is Sept. 3. Shots are available for the flu, pneumonia, shingles, and TDAP.

The Key to Aging Well Health Fair is Sept 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Lakeside Dr., Hamlet.

