Gone fishin’: Seniors go deep sea fishing

HAMLET — A group of seniors took a deep-sea fishing trip from the Myrtle Beach coast on Tuesday.

Seniors at the Hamlet Senior Center and members of the United Veterans Club traveled to North Myrtle Beach to the Voyager Deep Sea Fishing and Cruise.

Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear said the group trip, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. was a long but fun experience.

“We went 70 miles into the ocean,” said Locklear, who was sunburned the next day. “It was a long ride but it was worth it. Everyone caught a fish.”

She added the sunny day was a good one for fishing as they rode out to sea.

“The boat was called ‘The Hurricane,’” said Ronald Nicholson, president of the UVC. “We rode three-and-a-half hours to out to the Gulf Stream and the water was pretty, blue. It got clearer as you rode out.

Locklear said once the crew was in the middle of the deep sea, schools of fish could be found easily.

“The captain used sonar to find the schools of fish,” said Locklear. “Then, he would tell us to drop our lines. One caught a 10-pound red snapper but had to throw it back because it wasn’t in season. Some even caught sharks and kept them. I think they were proud of their ‘deadliest catch.’ Everyone brought their fish home to clean and they could have paid for someone to clean it there.”

She added on the road back to Hamlet, the seniors ate at a deli and bought ice to keep their fish fresh for the ride home. Nicholson said the seniors caught various fish like black bass, triggerfish, and grouper fish.

“We all had a great time and I got 30 to 40 pounds of fish,” said Nicholson. “It was a worthwhile trip.”

