ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents will have the chance to discuss two North Carolina Department of Transportation projects that could greatly affect traffic in Rockingham with department officials at a public meeting next month.

NCDOT will hold a public meeting to discuss the U-6027 and I-5979 projects from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library on East Franklin Street.

An official notice from DOT describes the projects:

• Project U-6027 aims to provide an alternate truck route from the existing U.S. 1 which is currently routed through downtown Rockingham. It proposes improvements along Greene Street between U.S. 1 and U.S. 220, including a roundabout at the existing intersection of U.S. 1 and Green Street. The let date for this project as of August 2018 was listed as April 19, 2022.

• Project I-5979 aims to decrease congestion and improve mobility at the intersection of U.S. 1 and U.S. 74. To do this, it proposes adding roundabouts at both existing intersections of U.S. 74 eastbound and westbound ramps and U.S. 1. It also includes the addition of a raised median along U.S. 1. The let date for this project as of August 2018 was listed as Feb. 15, 2022.

There will not be a formal presentation at the meeting, but DOT and outside consultants will be available to provide information and answer questions. Written comments will be accepted at the meeting and may also be submitted by mail through Oct. 7.

Accommodations

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this workshop. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tony Gallagher with the Environmental Analysis Unit as early as possible at 919-707-6069 or [email protected]​.

Persons who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

Aquellas personas no hablan inglés, o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan antes de la reunión llamando al 1-800-481-6494.

For more information, contact Project Manager Greg Davis at 910-773-8022 or [email protected]

NCDOT to hold public meeting