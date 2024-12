File photo

Early voting for the Special Congressional Election to be held on Sept. 10 begins Wednesday, Aug. 21. Voting will be open weekdays at the Cooperative Extension office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday through Friday, Sept. 6 at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. The office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 and closed on Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.