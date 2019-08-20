State News Briefs: Aug. 20

County locates emu on the loose, creates plan to capture him

HILLSBOROUGH — Officials in North Carolina have tracked down an emu who’s been on the loose for several weeks, but he hasn’t been captured.

The Orange County Government posted a photo of Eno the Emu with a bowl of food and a bucket of water on its social media pages Monday.

The update says Orange County Animal Services is leaving the items for the emu. Officials say it’ll make Eno more comfortable so it will be easier to capture him.

News outlets report Eno has been on the run since June. He was once spotted jumping on the hood of a car before running away. It’s unclear where he escaped from. The update didn’t say where he was located.

Animal services spokesperson Tenille Fox says owning emus is legal in Orange County.

Telemarketer sentenced in sweepstakes scheme

ASHEVILLE — A telemarketer has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his role in a $10 million telemarketing scheme.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, of the western district of North Carolina, sentenced Carlin Woods, of Merrillville, Indiana, to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say the scheme defrauded primarily elderly victims in the United States from call centers in Costa Rica.

Woods pleaded guilty in May 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one court of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In a plea agreement, Woods admitted to working with co-conspirators who falsely posed as employees of U.S. government agencies. They contacted victims to tell them they had won a substantial “sweepstakes” prize.

Duke Energy push to set NC prices for multiple years stalls

RALEIGH — The country’s largest electric company faces a setback as it pushes North Carolina for the chance to line up profitable infrastructure projects years into the future and bypass lengthy regulatory battles.

The state House amended legislation Tuesday that represents one of Duke Energy Corp.’s chief goals this year. The bill allowing multi-year rates now says the issue should be studied until next spring.

The idea of multi-year rate-setting comes after state utilities regulators last year wouldn’t approve a $13 billion, 10-year Duke Energy proposal on electricity grip updates with profit margins tacked on. The Charlotte-based company also projects charging consumers up to $10 billion for coal-ash cleanup lasting a decade or more.

The bill now returns to the Senate, which can agree with the changes or force further negotiations.

Woman killed; another person hospitalized in SC crash

TRAVELERS REST — A South Carolina woman is dead after she drove the wrong way on a highway in Greenville County near the North Carolina state line.

WYFF-TV reports the Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Janice Miller Frazer.

State troopers say the crash was reported about 10:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 25, about seven miles north of Travelers Rest.

Frazer was driving a 2013 Kia and was traveling south in the northbound lanes, when she hit a 2007 Toyota head-on. Frazer died at the scene.

The other driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.

Information from: WYFF-TV, http://www.wyff4.com/index.html

Seeking to end NC budget impasse, Cooper talks to teachers

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says Republican lawmakers need to meet with him to end a budget stalemate and give North Carolina public school teachers and staff better raises than what the GOP offered in the spending bill he vetoed.

Cooper met with some teachers, a principal and other education workers during a roundtable discussion at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday. It was the latest event Cooper has held to try to persuade GOP lawmakers to negotiate a final two-year budget. Several previous roundtables have emphasized Cooper’s support for expanding Medicaid, which Republican legislative leaders oppose.

Cooper talked up his salary offer, which would more than double the average 3.8% raises for teachers that the GOP proposal included. Cooper is unhappy Republican leaders haven’t made a counteroffer to his July proposal.

NC sheriff: Man confessed to killing teen daughter

MONROE — Deputies in North Carolina say a man walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office news release states 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess walked into the lobby and told dispatchers Sunday morning he was there to surrender for killing his teenage daughter. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Burgess gave investigators detailed information about Zaria Burgess’ death and where her body was located.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said detectives then found the girl’s body inside his home.

News outlets report Zaria Burgess had been visiting her father over the weekend but normally stayed with her mother.

WSOC reports the suspect appeared in court Monday. Officials say he strangled his daughter and cut her throat.

Daughters of Confederacy asked to remove N Carolina monument

PITTSBORO — Commissioners in North Carolina say the United Daughters of the Confederacy must soon come up with a plan for removing a Confederate monument from a county courthouse’s grounds.

The News & Observer reports Chatham County commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to ask the chapter to bring a removal plan by Oct. 1. If the deadline isn’t met, the county said it would declare the monument public trespass and take steps to remove it. Monument supporters shouted that the board members were “traitors.”

The county’s efforts could be complicated by a state law that largely restricts removal of such monuments on public land.

The monument was placed at the Pittsboro courthouse in 1907. Commissioner Karen Howard says nobody has suggested destroying it, but she proposed moving it and forming a reconciliation panel.