70 New classes at RCC starting Sept. 3

Hamlet, N.C. (August 20, 2019) – Richmond Community College’s fall semester is underway, but the College has a whole new set of classes starting Sept. 3. These 14-week classes are open to anyone who missed the first day of classes but would like to enroll this fall semester.

“We offer a full schedule of classes in this later starting session, including many online and evening classes,” Vice President for Instruction Kevin Parsons said. “Anyone who intended to sign up for fall semester and did not, now is the time to come to Student Services and get registered for these 14-week classes.”

Classes include business, computers, web development, public speaking, introduction to early childhood education, music appreciation, introduction to criminal justice, keyboarding, economics and government, plus core college classes such as English, math, psychology and history.

Classes are offered in both Richmond and Scotland County. Students can also complete several degree programs 100 percent online, including Accounting, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Healthcare Management Technology, Cyber Security and Software & Web Development. RichmondCC’s Associate in Arts university transfer degree is also offered completely online, so students can easily complete their first two years of college at RichmondCC from anywhere they have access to a computer and the Internet.

The College has defined transfer pathways to all 16 schools in the University of North Carolina system as well as 20 other public or private universities in North and South Carolina. It has also several dual admission programs with universities such as the University of North Carolina-Pembroke, University of North Carolina-Greensboro and University of North Carolina-Wilmington. Next month, RichmondCC will also be rolling out a dual admission plan with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill called the C-Step.

“The opportunities for starting at Richmond Community College and successfully transferring to a four-year school are growing,” Parsons said. “Now is the time to get started and take advantage of these affordable options for getting a college education and having the career that you’ve always wanted.”

To register for classes beginning Sept. 3, come to Student Services located on the main campus in Hamlet or the Honeycutt Center in Laurinburg. For more information, call (910) 410-1730 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Richmond Community College’s Science Department Chair Carl Howald takes his class outside on the first day of fall semester for the lesson. A new set of fall classes will begin Sept. 3 at RichmondCC. To sign up for classes, call (910) 410-1730.

