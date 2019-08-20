DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A local band with be playing jazzy tunes to raise funds for local causes this Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

Jazz Night in the Heights will include live music from a local band called Just Doing My Thing.

“The band is local and this is the second event,” said Sumaya Webster. “It’s another form of fellowship and bringing the community together.”

Just Doing My Thing will play for the community every fourth Sunday.

She adds children are welcome, food and drinks will be open to the public, and the band will hold raffles.

“There will be live music, open mic, and dancing,” said Webster.

The band was paying for a location to practice in but soon came up with a better idea, to use the community center.

“We came up with the idea after the band needed somewhere to practice,” said Antonio Blue, Mayor. “The deal was the band could practice at the community center and pay it back to the community by playing once a month.”

While playing live music, the band will ask for donations to go to a different cause each month. This Sunday, all raised funds will go to scholarships for college students in the area.

“The band picks the cause that they want to support each month,” said Blue. “It’s a free event but they ask for $10 donations because it supports the cause.”

Blue says the monthly events are good for the community because it gives residents another activity on the weekend.

“It’s just something different to do on Sunday,” said Blue. “After you go to church, in the afternoon, you can enjoy good music, socialize and go home. Music crosses all barriers.”

Jazz Night In the Heights is Aug. 25, 6 p.m., at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

