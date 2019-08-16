City Lake improvements boosted by partnership with Vulcan

The City of Hamlet received Rip Rap, which will be placed along a 360-foot stretch of shoreline at City Lake, at a reduced cost from Vulcan Materials Company. The City of Hamlet received Rip Rap, which will be placed along a 360-foot stretch of shoreline at City Lake, at a reduced cost from Vulcan Materials Company. Blanton Blanton Vulcan Materials Company dumps Rip Rap at Hamlet City Lake on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company dumps Rip Rap at Hamlet City Lake on Friday.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has partnered with Vulcan Materials Company to provide improvements to City Lake at a reduced cost and crews began putting in large gravel along the shoreline on Friday.

Vulcan, which produces construction aggregate, gave the city a discount on Rip Rap, a type of large gravel, dropping the price from $35.75 per ton to $15 per ton after City Manager Jonathan Blanton sought assistance in beautifying the area, according to Denise Hallett, community and government relations manager for Vulcan.

The project will distribute Rip Rap along the 360 feet of shoreline, which is about 7-feet deep, from the dam to the end of the sidewalk along the lake. This will take between 600 and 800 tons of material, costing the city between $9,000 and $12,000 with the reduced rate.

Blanton said the Rip Rap will make it easier for the city to manage the overgrowth of vegetation along the lake because it won’t require city staff to use the slope mower, which can take several days. Instead, they will only need to spray for weeds.

“It’s amazing the difference it’s made in the aesthetics already,” Blanton said. “This is a very good step in the right direction with beautifying that area and making it one of the most beautiful places in Richmond County.”

He added that it was “very generous” of Vulcan to reduce the cost of the materials. Hallett said the project is similar to other efforts Vulcan has been a part of, such as the walking trail and parking lot at Hitchcock Creek, and the trail behind Richmond Community College.

“This fit in perfectly with what we’re always doing to improve the community,” Hallett said. “We’re happy to be a partner with the city in improving quality of life and assets for a community like Hamlet.”

The area around City Lake is in the midst of a major renovation undertaken by city officials. Starting prior to the fireworks display for July 4, the picnic tables were removed, trash pick-up and police presence were increased. In late July, contractors from Garcia Forest Services removed a small side bridge that had significant rot, dead trees and overgrown vegetation from the East Hamlet Avenue side of the lake.

Blanton told the Daily Journal in July that this beautification would be completed in a 10-month span, which will include replacing the pier that goes out into the lake, hiring an artist to design a new mural, and to sandblast the red caboose that is featured prominently at the lake.

