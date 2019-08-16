Team Madison Blood Drive a success

Courtesy photo Laura Fedak gives a kiss to her daughter, Madison, as she gives blood at the Team Madison Blood Drive on Thursday at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Madison held hands with her mother along with other first-time donators at the event. Courtesy photo Laura Fedak gives a kiss to her daughter, Madison, as she gives blood at the Team Madison Blood Drive on Thursday at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Madison held hands with her mother along with other first-time donators at the event.

LAURINBURG — Team Madison held its first blood drive on Thursday and more than 80 people showed up in support of Madison Fedak.

The local group teamed up with OneBlood, a nonprofit organization, to collect blood donations and sell Team Madison merchandise to support the Relay for Life. OneBlood sent out mail to Scotland and Richmond counties, printed flyers and brought all equipment and staff necessary for the drive.

Sixty-three pints of blood were collected, over-exceeding OneBlood’s goal of 25.

Team Madison Co-Captain Michelle Buhler says the outcome was positive.

“We are extremely pleased with it, want to make it an annual event and shoot for 100 (donors) next time,” said Buhler. “This just shows all the support here for Madison.”

Madison was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, last April and, after eight months of surgeries and treatments, she was declared cancer-free in February.

Residents were welcomed by the 6-year-old cancer survivor and her family, as community members came to give blood.

“All the blood goes to OneBlood in Charlotte and they distribute it to hospitals in North and South Carolina,” said Laura Fedak, Madison’s mother. “It’s local and it stays here (in the community). The blood she received when she was sick was from OneBlood, meaning people here in the area gave blood and we want to give back.”

Though around 80 people showed up to donate, Buhler said factors like high blood pressure, low iron, and others whittled the donations down a bit.

“Some were unable to give, maybe half a dozen, who wanted to but couldn’t due to iron or blood pressure,” said Buhler. ” But one of the phlebotomists said it was the best support she has seen in a community and she wants to come back if we hold another.”

Team Madison has only started, as they continue to raise money for the Relay For Life.

“This is the second year for Team Madison and we are going to have a tent,” said Buhler. “We will have the Team Madison merchandise for sale and raffles. We have donations form the community and local businesses.”

Their mascot for 2019 is the flamingo, symbolic for Madison.

“Madison had been limping and couldn’t put weight on one side,” said Buhler. “Flamingos stand on one leg and are strong, so we chose the flamingo.”

She added the group will have a member on the track throughout the Relay For Life event but a special moment will be will Madison takes her lap.

“Last year, Madison was sick and she couldn’t come (as planned),” said Buhler. “Her mother was the key speaker, so I live-streamed it to her and her father at the hospital — crying in the background. So, the highlight for us will be to watch her walk the Survivor’s Lap.”

The Relay For Life event is Sept. 20, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

