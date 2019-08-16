Rob Ransom named assistant principal and athletic director for RSHS

ROCKINGHAM — Rob Ransom was named Assistant Principal/Athletic Director for Richmond Senior High School. The decision was made during a called board meeting Thursday evening.

“I’m looking forward to combining my love of education with my passion for sports,” said Ransom, former Cordova Middle principal.

Before being a principal, Ransom spent the first 13 years of his educational career as a PE teacher/coach. He coached football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and golf for middle and junior high. He also coached high school baseball, girls basketball and American Legion baseball.

Ransom said he would miss his students and faculty at Cordova.

“I could not have asked for a better place to be a principal,” he said. “The faculty is like family to me and we all put our students first.”

Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler said he’s excited to add Ransom to the Raider staff.

“Having worked closely with Rob for nine years at Washington Street School and Hamlet Middle, I know the strong work ethic, organizational skills and energy that he brings to everything he does,” said Butler.

Butler said he’s “saddened by the departure of Ricky Young” but knows Young, who was the athletic director and assistant principal, leaves the athletic program as a model of excellence.

“Ransom is taking over a strong program and he will continue to build on the great tradition of Raider sports,” he said.

Joyce McRae will move as the principal at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy to principal at Cordova Middle and Derrick Watkins, assistant principal at the Ninth Grade Academy, will move up as principal.

Ransom said he’s open to the opportunity to work with any of the sports teams at the high school, but no decision has been made as of yet.

