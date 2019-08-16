Candor man indicted for threats to witness

Pratt Pratt

ROCKINGHAM — A Candor man was indicted this week for threatening a witness in a case against him.

Jessie Jaquan Pratt, 22, of Robinson Road is charged with one felony count of intimidating a witness and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats.

Pratt allegedly threatened to kill and inflict bodily harm against a witness in a case against him in Montgomery County if he did not drop the case. Pratt is charged with felony counts including trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver both heroin and cocaine; and numerous other drug possession charges.

Pratt is also charged with three felony counts each of intimidating a witness and obstructing justice in Montgomery County, in addition to the charges in Richmond County, according to court records.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $400,000 secure bond. Pratt is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that Pratt has one prior conviction for one misdemeanor count of possessing a Schedule VI controlled substance for which he received probation.

CRIME REPORT

Obtaining property by false pretenses

ROCKINGHAM — Police arrested Benny Lee Hinson, 37, of Ellerbe on Wednesday. Hinson is charged with one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Assault on a female

ROCKINGHAM — Police arrested Rolando Licea Rodriguez, 26, of Hamlet on Thursday. Rodriguez is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and false imprisonment. He was released on an unsecured bond.

ROCKINGHAM — Police arrested Charles Rodruck Sargent, 52, of Cordova on Wednesday. Sargent is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

Breaking and entering

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded to the Quality Inn at 5 a.m. on Wednesday following a report that a suspect had broken into a room and remained there against the wishes of the occupant. An unnamed suspect was charged with one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering and trespassing.

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded to Davis Street at 2:19 p.m. on Monday following a report of a break in. A suspect broke a door, window air conditioner and allegedly stole household goods. The case is active with an unnamed suspect.

Larceny

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded to Garrett Street at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday following a report of a larceny. There were $3,000 of assorted rings, bracelets and necklaces stolen. The case is active, with an unnamed suspect.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

