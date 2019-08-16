Churches hold revival services, celebrate homecomings

File photo August and September are packed with special Revival and Homecoming services. Check out our Church Calendar on page 6 for details on upcoming events. Revivals are services meant to draw new interest to the church. File photo August and September are packed with special Revival and Homecoming services. Check out our Church Calendar on page 6 for details on upcoming events. Revivals are services meant to draw new interest to the church.

HAMLET— Many churches are celebrating homecomings and revivals this month.

Mamie Bristow, chairman of the Trustee Board for New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, says the church, which will celebrate its 22nd Annual Homecoming on Aug. 25, sprang from another in the area.

“We started at my home church, Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist and the Rev. Kenneth Harrell Sr. was called by God to start his own church,” said Bristow. “We began building it in 1997 and began to move in March of that year. Families of the church gave $500 each and we built it little by little and paid as we went.”

Bristow said Harrell would hold services and bible studies at people’s houses.

She added the congregation had burned their mortgage in 2012. Though the founder passed away in 2013, Bristow says the church continues to grow.

“Many of the older families have passed on and just a hand few of the old people are left,” said Bristow. “New families keep coming in fours and fives since we got our new pastor.

Pastor Christopher Smith came to the church five years ago, and Bristol says his teachings are spot on.

“My pastor is very anointed,” said Bristow. “He can preach, teach, and prophesy.”

The New Birth Missionary Baptist Church 22nd annual Homecoming is Aug. 25 with Pastor Christopher Smith delivering the morning message at 11 a.m., 121 New Birth Dr. in Hamlet. Lunch will follow.

The afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. E.L. Alexander of Saron Baptist Church in Ellerbe. The nightly services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday night through Wednesday with Rev. Robert Richardson of First Baptist Church. Contact is Mamie Bristow 910-997-6114.

Other local church events include:

Aug. 16

Ellerbe Grove Missionary Baptist Church will begin its annual Homecoming and Revival at 11 a.m. Morning message will be delivered by Rev. Darryl C. Carter. Dinner will be served following morning service. Afternoon message begins at 3 p.m. with Rev. Robert Richardson of First Baptist Church in Hamlet. Beginning on Aug. 12, revival services will be held nightly at 7 p.m. Revival speaker for the week will be Rev. Ricardo Leak, pastor of New Diggs AME Zion Church in Rockingham. Contact 910-582-5902.

Aug. 17

Beverly Hills Baptist Church will hold a Block Party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be something for all ages including a water slide and inflatable playground for kids, corn hole, a dunking booth. There will hot dogs, snow cones, ice cold water. With live music from the Cameronian Quartet.

Aug. 18

First Baptist Church at 329 West Ave. in Hamlet will host their Annual Homecoming service at 11 a.m. The Special Preacher will be Bishop Joel Briley, Sr. Pastor of Agape United Fellowship Church.

Aug. 18-22

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Homecoming/Revival beginning with a 3 p.m. service on Sunday and 7 p.m. nightly services at 685 Ledbetter Rd., Rockingham.

For more church events, check the Church Calendar section.

Month packed with special services