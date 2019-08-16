Winner of ‘Dirtiest Grill’ contest to carry on father’s tradition

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Lowe’s staffer Jeremiah Johnson, Brian Gardner and front-end manager Robyn Driggers pose with Gardner’s new grill. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Lowe’s staffer Jeremiah Johnson, Brian Gardner and front-end manager Robyn Driggers pose with Gardner’s new grill.

ROCKINGHAM — Brian Gardner has been named the winner of the Daily Journal’s Ugliest Grill Contest 2019 and this week received his new Char-Broil 5-burner propane grill from Lowe’s.

Gardner, who was born in Rockingham but now lives in Charlotte, said the grates were stolen off his grill at the beginning of the summer and he’s been unable to grill all summer — a break in a tradition started by his father, Keith Gardner, in the late 1960’s.

When he returned from Vietnam, Gardner’s father began grilling out steaks on Saturday nights (sometimes Sunday) with family. Despite moving around some, the steaks (and later: tuna steaks), potatoes and other fixings were always on the grill on Saturday.

“It was an event for us,” Gardner said.

Since his father passed 10 years ago, Gardner has taken up the mantle. His new grill is very similar to his previous one, he said.

“Now that I have a new grill, I can carry on the tradition that he set.”

