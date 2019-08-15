Baptist Men enter verbal agreement to build Women’s Recovery Center

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Baptist Men have verbally agreed to build the Samaritan Colony Women’s Recovery Center with no cost for labor, as the group often does.

The construction of the building is currently stalled as Samaritan waits to hear back on grant funding, but Dennis Holloway with the Baptist Men said he expects construction to begin early next year. The free labor will represent about half the total cost of the facility, according to Holloway.

Last year, the Baptist Men built The Matthew 25 Center at Tabor City, a 5,800 square foot house for families of prison inmates to stay in when they come to visit them.

“These are the projects we take on when we don’t have a hurricane or tornado to deal with,” Holloway said. “(The projects we choose are) always one that needs community involvement, and this one is the need in the area. The men’s treatment center has been a great success but we’ve needed a facility for women for a long time and (Samaritan) already had the land.”

Constance Pearson, who is spearheading the Women’s Recovery Center, called the Baptist Men a “well-oiled machine” when it comes to construction projects.

“When I first started (thinking about a women’s center) I fantisized that this center would be build on love and little did i know that it would be built with love and the hands of God,” Pearson said.

The roughly 11,000 square-foot building will be built adjacent to the current facility off of U.S. 220. It will be the first of its kind for Richmond County and addresses a long-standing need for the county. The nearest inpatient treatment facility for women is Path of Hope in Lexington, roughly an hour and a half north of Rockingham.

The women’s center will be a 14-bed, 28-day residential facility that will not turn away patients solely due to lack of ability to pay for treatment, according the the Recovery Center’s website. The staff will be trained to provide treatment that recognizes sex and gender differences, understands the types of trauma women sometimes face, and provide added support and evidence-based treatment for women with multiple mental health needs, according to Constance Pearson, who is spearheading the center.

The center will focus on serving patients from the Anson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph and Richmond counties.

Samaritan received its certificate of need North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for the new center in February.

Aaron Rich, who completed the Samaritan Colony treatment in 2016, will hold a fundraiser for the new facility on Sept. 7 with a 100-mile run. To donate, search “100 Miles for Hope: Accomplishanything one step at a time” on Facebook or call Samaritan Colony at 910-895-3243. For more information, visit www.samaritancolony.com, or www.samaritancolonywomen.org.

Gavin Stone

