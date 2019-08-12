HAMLET – Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2019 Summer Semester. The President’s List identifies students who have earned an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours (excluding developmental credits). The Dean’s List includes the names of students who have attained a minimum grade point average of 3.50 and earned no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours (excluding developmental credits).

President’s List

Anson County

Renee Austin

Richmond County

Jeffry Joly

Dustin McGuire

Annette Morrison

Savannah Richardson

Scotland County

Lindsey Cairnie

Brandyn Crumbley

Dean’s List

Richmond County

Adrienne Barber

Carrie Eller

Kimberly Hockman

Desiree Maxwell

Alexis Morman

Anna Pope

Megan Starling

Caroline Walker

Robeson County

David Hardin

Scotland County

Myriah Chavis

Jamyha Mackie-Mcgirt

Charles White