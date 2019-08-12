HAMLET – Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2019 Summer Semester. The President’s List identifies students who have earned an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours (excluding developmental credits). The Dean’s List includes the names of students who have attained a minimum grade point average of 3.50 and earned no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours (excluding developmental credits).
President’s List
Anson County
Renee Austin
Richmond County
Jeffry Joly
Dustin McGuire
Annette Morrison
Savannah Richardson
Scotland County
Lindsey Cairnie
Brandyn Crumbley
Dean’s List
Richmond County
Adrienne Barber
Carrie Eller
Kimberly Hockman
Desiree Maxwell
Alexis Morman
Anna Pope
Megan Starling
Caroline Walker
Robeson County
David Hardin
Scotland County
Myriah Chavis
Jamyha Mackie-Mcgirt
Charles White