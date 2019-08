July birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

July 7, 2019

Alexis Brothers and Ricardo Rush, Hamlet, a son, Kamron Cardo Rush

July 12, 2019

Fontella Watkins and John Keith Nelson, Rockingham, a son, Timothy Keith Dwayne Nelson

July 13, 2019

Tamela Terry, Rockingham, a son, Krison Terrence Terry

July 19, 2019

Tim and Johonnah Brady, Hamlet, a son, Jensen Ambrose Brady

July 20, 2019

Myesha Washington and Rodrick Powers, Hamlet, a son, Rodrick Powers

July 25, 2019

Stacy Wright and Anthony Terry, Hamlet, a daughter, Harmony Camille Terry

July 28, 2019

Ty’kerria Holliday, Rockingham, a daughter, Za’Riah Azeyonna Ingram