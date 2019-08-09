‘Stop the violence’: Community grieves teen’s death

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — When Annette Leak joined the crowd of onlookers at the Dobbins Heights Community Center Tuesday afternoon, she thought she was there to mourn someone else’s child.

The body of her son, 17-year-old Malachi Jaheim “Slim” Hailey, was discovered behind the Community Center by a 12-year-old who was playing basketball earlier that day. His death is being treated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing as of Friday.

On Thursday, dozens of family, friends and community members returned to the scene to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Malachi’s life. A silent crowd gathered as the sun went down and Leak stepped forward to speak.

“He was (taken) away from me. He was 17 years old. I don’t wish this on no other parent, I don’t want nobody else to ever feel the way I’m feeling right now,” Leak said, straining through tears. “My heart is broken in five million pieces.”

She expressed frustration at young people for settling disputes with violence, and demanded that anyone thinking about retaliation allow the legal process — and karma — to take its course.

“It’s got to stop … the guns and stuff have got to go. Pick up a book, go get a job … do something other than shooting and killing each other!” she said. “He lost his life for nothing. My baby is gone. I can’t hug him, I can’t kiss him, I can’t do nothing no more. My baby is laying on a cold slab.”

“I didn’t get the phone call, I came out here thinking it was somebody else’s child. I came out here grieving for another parent not knowing it was my baby that was laying here.”

Varneice Morrison, who organized the annual Stop the Violence march following the murder of 20-year-old Tierrell Martin at the Circle B in Hamlet in 2017, stepped forward at one point to give Leak a fruit basket and sympathy card. The two, who didn’t know each other personally, shared a moment speaking in hushed voices while the crowd looked on.

“That’s what I do,” Morrison said. Anyone interested in getting involved with Stop the Violence can call Morrison at 910-206-2321.

Leak pointed out all the people affected by Malachi’s death, not just her but his siblings, god-siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles, friends and classmates. She said early Thursday morning she woke up while the rest of the house was sleeping and checked on everyone, like she always does. When she walked by his room, she called out his name — “Malachi? Malachi?” — but didn’t get an answer. She said she had the thought, “He’s staying the night at a friend’s house, he’s going to call me in a little bit to come get him.”

“This is not real to me. This is not real to me, I feel like I’m in a dream, like it’s a nightmare and I’m playing with Freddy (Kreuger) right now,” Leak said. “I said, ‘Lord, I just want to wake up.’”

She told the story of the adversity that Malachi had overcome in his life. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and started having seizures at two months old, and was confined to a wheelchair for much of his early life, and had to stay in diapers until he was six because he wasn’t able to use the bathroom himself.

“My baby fought his way all the way back from that,” Leak said, and that at some point he declared he didn’t need his wheelchair and that he wasn’t going to have any more seizures because “God is going to heal me.”

“And guess what? He didn’t have any more seizures — he claimed healing for himself … my baby was a fighter.”

Once the sun had gone down, the mourners spelled out “Malachi” on the ground with candles. They held a moment of silence and passed out balloons. Following a prayer, they released the balloons.

“Long live Malachi!” the crowd shouted in unison, following Leak’s lead.

“Long live Slim!”

“Stop the violence!”

Community grieves teen’s death

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

