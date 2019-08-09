Daily News Briefs: Aug. 9

NC House offering own changes to address absentee fraud

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House has offered another version of legislation designed to prevent mail-in absentee ballot fraud that prosecutors say occurred last fall and caused officials to require a new congressional election.

Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County says the measure will be heard next week in his Rules Committee. The Senate approved its own ideas last month.

The House bill bans people from collecting and returning completed absentee request forms, which would now be identified for specific elections. Prepaid postage envelopes for mail-in ballots also would be created.

The measure also permanently restores in-person voting the Saturday before an election and addresses the current requirement that touchscreen voting machines be replaced for 2020.

Several people have been charged with crimes related to absentee balloting in the 9th Congressional District.

More ride-hailing requirements become law in North Carolina

RALEIGH — North Carolina has a new law focused on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft that supporters contend will improve safety for both passengers and drivers.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that he’s signed a bill that cleared the General Assembly unanimously last month. The bill’s impetus was the death of a University of South Carolina student who police say was killed after getting into a car driven by a man posing as an Uber driver.

The law makes impersonating a ride-hailing driver a crime while increasing the penalty for assaulting a genuine ride-hailing driver.

Starting in October, ride-hailing cars must have front license tag numbers. By next summer, they’ll have to display their company’s logo to be clearly seen day and night, although alternative signage is possible.

Fire Dept.: Gas explosion that leveled building was accident

DURHAM — North Carolina fire investigators have determined that a deadly natural gas explosion in a busy shopping district earlier this year was accidental.

The Durham Fire Department issued a report Friday on the April 10 explosion that killed two people and injured 25 while leveling a downtown building and damaging others.

The report said the explosion was caused when leaking natural gas ignited, but the precise source of the ignition remains unclear. The report says a crew boring for fiber optic cable hit the line and caused the leak.

The fire department said there is no evidence of criminal intent to warrant a prosecution.

A coffee shop owner was killed in the blast. The other death was a gas company worker who responded to the leak and died later in the month.

Customer with concealed gun kills 7-Eleven robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE— Authorities in North Carolina say a customer armed with a concealed gun shot two robbery suspects at a 7-Eleven, killing one and injuring the other.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy A. Wallace said in a news release that two suspects held the customer at gunpoint and took his wallet early Thursday morning.

That’s when they say the customer “perceived a lethal threat” and pulled out his gun and shot the suspects.

News outlets report that 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford died at a hospital.

Police charged 17-year-old Brenna Harris with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery from person.

North Carolina automatically charges teens 16 and older as adults.

News outlets report the customer will not face charges.

Men sentenced in separate North Carolina drug cases

RALEIGH — Federal prosecutors say two men were sentenced in separate cases to seven years or more in prison for distributing drugs.

The Raleigh-based U.S. Attorney’s Office said Miguel Angel Gierbolini was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin. Authorities say he was part of a group of traffickers that shipped cocaine worth approximately $3.5 million to Cumberland and Sampson counties. They say he kept drugs, guns and money at his home in Fayetteville.

In a separate case, Stanley Jamar Ragin was sentenced to eight years after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. Authorities say he was a supplier in the Fayetteville area.

An attorney for Ragin said she couldn’t immediately comment. An attorney for Gierbolini didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Veteran Affairs head discusses mental health aid in NC visit

FAYETTEVILLE — The secretary of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says the government is making changes to improve mental health services, which he called “the last great medical frontier.”

The Fayetteville Observer reports Secretary Robert Wilkie spoke earlier this week about veterans’ mental health during the North Carolina Business Trade Show in Fayetteville. He pointed to the new mental health center being built at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center as evidence of the VA’s commitment to veterans.

Officials say the two-story, 15,400 square-foot building is more than 75% complete.

Wilkie also says the VA’s same-day mental health services are now available to veterans who received “other than honorable” discharges.

Wilkie says about $9.5 billion — or about 10% — of the VA’s budget goes toward mental health services.