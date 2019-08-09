Rockingham Crime Report: Aug. 8

Larceny

ROCKINGHAM — At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 police responded to a call from the Economy Motel on South Hancock Street in regard to a car being stolen along with other items. The car is valued at $9,000, and the other items in the car are valued at $579. Those items include a cell phone, money from the victim’s pocket, a suitcase, a wallet, along with a Visa card, social security card, driver’s license and insurance card. Police have an unidentified suspect. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:29 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 police responded to the Speedway Gas Station in regard to a someone stealing an 18-pack of Bud Light worth $16. The case is active and there is no suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 police responded to Richmond Road in regard to tools being stolen from a porch. The items stolen are valued at $1,150 and include a battery drill, impact driver, batteries and a charger, fuel impact driver, two pneumatic impact drivers and a ball joint press. The case is active and without a suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 police responded to Crow Run Security Storage in regard to a a number of items being stolen from a storage unit. The stolen items were valued at $7,450. They include a large tool box, an air compressor, chainsaw, table saw, chop saw, assorted drop cords and truck rims and tires. The case is active with no suspects.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 police responded to John F. Kennedy Drive in reference to a break-in and larceny. The resident reported the theft of their 48-inch Smart TV worth $248 and their 32-inch flat-screen TV worth $100. The case is inactive.

Injury to personal property

ROCKINGHAM — At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 police responded to a call from on East Broad Avenue in regard to a lawnmower causing a rock to break the rear, driver-side window of a car. It is unclear if the car was moving or parked. The window’s value is listed at $250. Gary Jason Thrift, 43, is listed as a suspect, though the case is inactive.

Disorderly conduct

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 police responded to a call from Gardenwood Apartments in regard to a fight that may have had weapons involved. Police arrested Shawn Wesley Isaac, 17, charging him with disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.