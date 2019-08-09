‘Stuffing the bus’ with school supplies

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1349.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1347.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal United Way, the Beta Club and Walmart staff rang up about $3,700 worth of school supplies that will be distributed among all of Richmond County’s schools as part of the eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign Thursday. The items included tissues, hand sanitizer, notebooks, binders, glue sticks, paper, pencil pouches and more. “Pretty much everything you need to get started back at school,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. This year, the Stuff the Bus volunteers had $3,700 to spend on supplies, which was slightly down from previous years. The supplies will go out to the schools beginning on Monday.