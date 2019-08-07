Stuff the Bus drive begins Thursday

HAMLET — The eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign with Richmond County Schools to help local students be ready is on Thursday.

An RCS bus will be on-site, ready to be filled with school supplies that will go to students in Richmond County.

This school supplies drive is a partnership between United Way of Richmond County and Walmart of Rockingham as well as Richmond County Schools.

Last year, 32,500 supplies were collected including notebooks, paper and pencils to give to local students.

Jasmine Hager, public information officer for RCS, said their mission is to provide students with the tools and supplies needed to have a successful school year.

“This is important because this is a way to provide children with tools for them on their first day back,” said Hager.

“So, they will not be stressed about the need for school supplies on the first day. They can just be successful and happy.”

Supplies will not be given out during the Stuff the Bus event but will be counted and distributed to each school based on need.

“We believe that the inability to afford schools supplies should not be an obstacle to a child’s success,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. “One way that we are working to advance the good of all is to ensure that when school starts this year, every child has the ability to return to the classroom with the supplies that are needed for them to be successful.”

As in the past, sponsorship opportunities are available to local businesses and individuals. Those who choose to participate will have their organization’s name featured on one of the school bus windows, windshields or hoods.

“We have about 30 sponsors there could be more by the time of the event,” said Hager.

In addition to being featured on the bus, there will also be a banner on display outside of Raider Stadium with their logos during the first home game on Aug. 23.

The eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign will be held Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot in Rockingham.

For more information on sponsorships or to donate to Stuff the Bus, please contact Public Information Officer Jasmine Hager at 910-582-5860 or [email protected] or Michelle Parrish, executive director of United Way of Richmond County, at 910-997-2173 or [email protected]

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

