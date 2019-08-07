Daily Journal hires new sports editor

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal has hired a new sports editor to lead coverage of local sports.

Donnell Coley, 30, is a Manassas, Virginia-native who has worked as a sports writer with The Robesonian in Lumberton for the last 11 months. He has previously done freelance work with Prince William Today and Loudon Today in Virginia.

His favorite sports team is the New York Yankees because he, like the rest of his immediate family, was born in New York and many of his family members still live there. Coley, who played point guard in high school, said he stays out of most North Carolina college sports debates — “I’m a Virginia kid” — but he does hate the Blue Devils.

Coley’s first day was Monday.

“I love telling the stories of other people, especially as it relates to their athletic accomplishments,” Coley said. “I hope to grow as a writer with the Daily Journal, while learning how to effectively provide coverage in a town where sports reigns supreme.”

Coley earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Old Dominion University in 2011 and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Georgetown University in 2017.

“Donnell has proven himself to be a strong addition to Champion Media over the last year and I have every confidence that he will bring the same level of production to Richmond Raider fans,” said Gavin Stone, editor of the Daily Journal. “I hope the community will welcome Donnell as a fixture on the sidelines as the athletes gear up for their new seasons.”

Coley can be reached 910-817-2671 or at [email protected]

