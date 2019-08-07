‘Deputy dog’ with sheriff’s office passes

ROCKINGHAM — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 832 Elizabeth “Liz” Walton on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

832 Elizabeth “Liz” Walton was born om January 30, 2011 to The Kody Snodgrass Foundation AKA 832 Deputy Dogs in Florida. While she was still at the foundation in Florida, Liz helped train many litters with different obstacles that they would face in their law enforcement careers. Liz also helped in the training of new handlers on how to run a bloodhound and be successful at it.

Liz was acquired by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2015 with Deputy Paul McDole as her handler. Liz had just had a litter of pups the month before and those pups are still working across the country today including here in Richmond County.

Liz was invited to train with the FBI in 2017 which she did a wonderful job and brought back a world of knowledge to the town. During Liz’s time at the Sheriff’s Office she had assisted with multiple missing person cases along with criminal cases. Liz also assisted the surrounding counties with case work. A couple of Liz’s most popular finds were a missing child with autism here in Richmond County and an elderly woman in Anson County with dementia who had gone missing twice. The boy had been located after he had fallen into some water and the female was located the second time in the water as well.

Liz served her community very well and will be missed by all. We know that Liz will continue to guide other handlers and bloodhounds through her spirit.

