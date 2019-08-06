WADESBORO – With the start of the school year just around the corner, Pee Dee Electric is reminding local K-12 teachers to submit their applications for a Bright Ideas education grant. Teachers who submit their applications by the early-bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered into a statewide drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards.

Applications are accepted from teachers in a variety of disciplines including music, art, history, reading, science, career-planning, math, and technology. Teachers can apply for a grant up to $2,000 through Pee Dee Electric. The final deadline to apply for a grant is September 23.

The application, grant-writing tips and more information about the Bright Ideas education grant program can be found at ncbrightideas.com. Classroom teachers at qualifying schools in Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties can apply individually or as a team for a Bright Ideas grant. Last year, Pee Dee Electric awarded over $13,000 to fund 8 projects across our service area.

The Bright Ideas grant program is part of Pee Dee Electric’s ongoing commitment to community and education. To learn more about this and other community outreach efforts, visit pdemc.com.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com.

