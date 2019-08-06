Body discovered behind Dobbins Heights Community Center

Law enforcement and medical personnel examine the body found behind the Dobbins Heights Community Center Tuesday. Law enforcement and medical personnel examine the body found behind the Dobbins Heights Community Center Tuesday.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Law enforcement and town officials have confirmed that a body was discovered behind the Dobbins Heights Community Center Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has not yet been identified, but Sheriff James Clemmons said the individual is a black male.

“We don’t know what happened yet. This is an active investigation,” Clemmons said.

The body was discovered by the 12-year-old son of Theresa York. York said that her son was playing basketball at the Dobbins Heights Community Park when his ball bounced over the fence. When he walked behind the Community Center to retrieve it, he saw the body and immediately told adults at the pool house, who then dialed 9-1-1.

The body was located about 40 yards behind the Community Center near the tree line, and far enough to the side that it could potentially be seen from the road. York said that her son is “fine” after the incident but that it “may be a while before he’s able to come back out here.”

A cause of death will not be determined until after a medical examiner report is released, Clemmons said.

The Community Park was closed around 3 p.m. to allow investigators to survey the scene. A crowd of onlookers had gathered in front of the Community Center.

Community Center Director Sumaya Webster said in a text message Tuesday that there were about five kids playing basketball when the body was seen. There were no youth camps going on at the park Tuesday, Webster said. Webster was out passing out event calendars and returned to the Community Center around 3 p.m. to lock up when she saw another woman “looking at something.”

Webster said she asked the woman what is was and she replied that it was a “dead body.”

“Before I could call anyone (EMS) started showing up,” Webster said.

This is second body to show up in a public place in three days. On Sunday, the body of 29-year-old Steven Ray Bullard, Jr. was found in Hamlet City Lake by a group of people fishing. Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters said Monday that they have ruled out foul play in Bullard’s death and the early evidence indicates that he was involved in a single vehicle car accident early Saturday morning down the street from the lake.

McMasters said an open container of alcohol was found in Bullard’s car. An autopsy has yet to be finalized as of Tuesday.

Cause of death, name unknown

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

